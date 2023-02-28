HomeSearch

Genshin Impact 3.5 server maintenance end time for all regions and rewards

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 28/02/2023

Genshin Impact 3.5 update is just about to roll out and the servers will be down for maintenance. When the servers come back and players will be able to access the game again, they will be acquainted with new characters. Besides that, Archon Quest and a new event will be added. What is Genshin Impact 3.5 server maintenance end time?

The maintenance schedule starts on March 1, 2023, and travelers will have to wait till the servers come back up. The travelers will be rewarded with Primogems after the players can access the game.

While the game becomes inaccessible for a few hours, players’ wait will not go in vain. Players will be able to access the game at the same time. However, the timing for the same will be different for each region. Here is when the server maintenance will end for each region:

USA

  • Hawaii-Aleutian: February 28, 5:00 PM
  • Alaska: February 28, 6:00 PM
  • Pacific: February 28, 7:00 PM
  • Mountain: February 28, 8:00 PM
  • Central: February 28, 9:00 PM
  • Eastern: February 28, 10:00 PM

Europe

  • Western European: March 1, 3:00 AM
  • Central European: March 1, 4:00 AM
  • Eastern European: March 1, 5:00 AM

Asia

  • India: March 1, 8:30 AM
  • Philippine: March 1, 11:00 AM
  • China: March 1, 11:00 AM
  • Japanese: March 1, 12:00 PM
  • Korea: March 1, 12:00 PM

What are 3.5v update rewards?

When the update is complete, players will get to see new characters– Dehya and Mika. In addition to that, players will also get 300 Primogems for patiently waiting for the update. There is no additional procedure to get the Primogems, players just have to access their in-game mail and get their hands on the reward.

However, additional Primogems will be awarded to players if the update takes longer than five hours. For each extended hour, players will get 100 Primgems.

 

