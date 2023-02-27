Genshin Impact 3.5 pre-load is out now: How to download on PC and mobile

Genshin Impact 3.5 is nearly here and players will get their hands on new characters, events, and missions soon. The headline for this update is the addition of Dehya, a five-star Pyro character. The new update will also feature a friendship event with Faruzan, alongside multiple events at the Windblume Festival. Here’s how to preload the update and get going instantly on launch day.

How to preload Genshin Impact 3.5

“Windblume’s Breath” Version 3.5 Events Preview – Phase I Hello, Travelers~ Version 3.5 is coming! Let’s take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~ >>https://t.co/O0Ce4DbJfh#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/wr9FBAQJN0 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) February 27, 2023



For Android/iOS users there are two ways of preloading updates:

Method 1 (after logging in)

Navigate to the Paimon Menu

Click on Settings

Navigate to Resources

Tap the ‘Pre-Install Resource Package’ button

Method 2 (before logging in)

At the login screen, navigate to the “Pre-Install Resource Package” button on the bottom left of the screen.

The mobile preload for the update is fairly large, coming in at 2.03GB on iOS. Android users will have to free up at least 2.92 GB worth of space to download the Genshin Impact 3.5 preload. Once the update is launched, players will have to visit their respective storefronts (Google Play Store or Apple App Store) to complete the update.

How to preload Genshin 3.5 on PC

PC users can preload the update from the launcher

After updating the launcher, look for a “Game Pre-Installation” button on the launcher

This is typically located next to the ‘Launch’ button

The preload will now begin

Unlike the mobile versions of the game, players can expect a much larger download size on PC. Early reports are suggesting that the PC preload is around 6.57 GB which then unpacks to occupy 13.62 GB worth of disk space. Genshin Impact v3.5 launches on March 1, 2023, on all platforms.

