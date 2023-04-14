How to reach Gavireh Lajavard in Genshin Impact 3.6

With the release of the Genshin Impact 3.6 update, two new locations and weekly bosses make their way into the game. One of the areas in Gavireh Lajavard is an extension of the Sumeru region. This area has a new quest for players to complete.

However, players will have to find the route that will take them to Gavireh Lajavard. This guide will help players find their way around the region and reach Gavireh Lajavard.

How to reach Gavireh Lajavard in Genshin Impact?

While the area is new in the game, reaching Gavireh Lajavard is not that tough, but it can be tricky. Players have to find the Statue of Seven and then interact with it, in order to unlock Gavireh Lajavard.

Players will have to go to the mid-left side of the Sumeru region and can find the Statue near a small fort. Once they have reached there, they will be able to see three sub-areas of Gavireh Lajavard.

Gate of Zulqarnain

Temir Mountains

Tunigi Hollow

In addition to this area, Genshin Impact has also added a new area, which will also be filled with new quests and missions for players to engage in.

What does Gavireh Lajavard look like?

Players will have to navigate their way to the newly introduced area. Once players have entered the Sumeru region, they will have to travel to Gavireh Lajavard and have a view of this new place. The rocky, sandy Gavireh Lajavard is an expansion of the Sumeru region.

Players have to head to the North West of the Desert of Hadramaveth to be able to find this new area. Players who have already found the area, think it to be the exact opposite of the other new region, Realm of Farakhert. This “other” new region has greener areas and far more water than Gavireh Lajavard.

This new area is a lot of fun to explore since players will definitely find new quests here, and along with that, they will also run into the new boss present in that area, Apep.

It is likely that Phase 2 of the update will get more quests for the region. With that, players will get to spend more time in the region before the update moves to Fontaine.