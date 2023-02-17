HomeSearch

Modern Warfare 2: New Weapons Gracing Multiplayer in Season 2!

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published 17/02/2023

This article will look at the new weapons that are going to come in the Battle Pass for free in Modern Warfare 2. 

Season 2 recently went live and this article will take a look at the new weapons. We have lots to cover as there are balance changes to meta weapons as well. However, we will cover that in a later post. For now, let us take a look at all of the new things we get to see this season. Here is a long list of the whole patch notes if you want to see every detail.

ISO Hemlock, Broadside, Crossbow, and Dual Knives to Grace Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

Weapons for MW2 Multiplayer

ISO Hemlock

First, we have the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle which one can unlock for free from the Season 2 Battle Pass. It uses the 5.56 ammunition but it can also use the .300 BLK so we know it will be viable for short to medium ranges.

KV Broadside: Shotgun

Using the 12 Gauge, KV Broadside is a semi-automatic shotgun that Activision claims is the “fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class.” Players can acquire this weapon for free in the Battle Pass as well.

Dual Kodachis: Melee Weapon

The Dual Kodachis is a Japanese melee weapon variant. They have a decent lunge range; however, it has a slower strafe and sprint speed. People can acquire this weapon as well through the Battle Pass.

Crossbow: Marksman Rifle

The Crossbow is a simple marksman weapon with exclusive customization options and is undetected by Trophy Systems. They also have a unique weapon type. Players can get the weapon through all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges. Alternatively, there is a store bundle one can purchase this weapon.

Those are all the new weapons in the newest update. But we will cover the balance changes in a different article. For more MW2 and Warzone 2 related articles, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

