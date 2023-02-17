Modern Warfare 2: New Weapons Gracing Multiplayer in Season 2!

This article will look at the new weapons that are going to come in the Battle Pass for free in Modern Warfare 2.

Season 2 recently went live and this article will take a look at the new weapons. We have lots to cover as there are balance changes to meta weapons as well. However, we will cover that in a later post. For now, let us take a look at all of the new things we get to see this season. Here is a long list of the whole patch notes if you want to see every detail.

ISO Hemlock, Broadside, Crossbow, and Dual Knives to Grace Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

Weapons for MW2 Multiplayer

ISO Hemlock

First, we have the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle which one can unlock for free from the Season 2 Battle Pass. It uses the 5.56 ammunition but it can also use the .300 BLK so we know it will be viable for short to medium ranges.

KV Broadside: Shotgun

Using the 12 Gauge, KV Broadside is a semi-automatic shotgun that Activision claims is the “fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class.” Players can acquire this weapon for free in the Battle Pass as well.

Dual Kodachis: Melee Weapon

The Dual Kodachis is a Japanese melee weapon variant. They have a decent lunge range; however, it has a slower strafe and sprint speed. People can acquire this weapon as well through the Battle Pass.

Crossbow: Marksman Rifle

The Crossbow is a simple marksman weapon with exclusive customization options and is undetected by Trophy Systems. They also have a unique weapon type. Players can get the weapon through all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges. Alternatively, there is a store bundle one can purchase this weapon.

Those are all the new weapons in the newest update. But we will cover the balance changes in a different article. For more MW2 and Warzone 2 related articles, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

