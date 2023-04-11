Genshin Impact 3.6 pre-install guide: How to download and size

The much-awaited Genshin Impact 3.6 version will release on April 12, 2023. However, the servers of the game would be taken down so that the update can be rolled out smoothly. But if players want to play the game just after the update is out, they have to pre-download it. So, here is a Genshin Impact 3.6 pre-install guide to help you download the game beforehand.

The game is available for PC and mobile, and travelers will need to make space in their devices to download the game in advance. The update will have a few additions and in-game expansions.

How to pre-download Genshin Impact 3.6 update?

Pre-Installation Function Now Available Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms. View the full notice here >>> https://t.co/ZOp5ucI9EJ#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Lt6v5hammv — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 10, 2023

The game can be easily downloaded via mobile and PC before the update. Travelers have to keep enough space in their PC or mobile for the update to get downloaded smoothly. The one benefit of pre-downloading the game is that the wait time to play the game after server maintenance is cut down to almost zero minutes.

Genshin Impact 3.6 pre-install for PC

To download the game, players have to open the game on their PC and look for a cloud button and click on Game Pre-Installation Get Now. Once that is done, the download will start automatically if there is enough space in the traveler’s PC.

If there is a chance that the space in the PC is lesser than what is required, travelers should consider deleting some files to make that 7 GB space, which is required for the update. The game will only be accessible after the update is out.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Pre-installation method for mobile

Genshin Impact can be pre-downloaded for mobile by following either of the two methods. In the first method, travelers will have to log into the game and in the second, they can do it without logging in.

Open the game

Head to the Paimon menu

Go to Settings and then navigate to Resources

Select Pre-Install Now

In the second method, travelers have to start the game and click on the pre-installation option that appears on the left side. Once travelers have confirmed that they want to download the game, the download will begin.

The update will release on April 12, 2023. Travelers who wish to see the timings for the same can click on this link.