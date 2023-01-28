Genshin Impact Mysterious Stone Slate locations: How to complete the Nameless City’s Past achievement and where to use stone slates

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update is currently underway. With the introduction of the Desert of Hadramaveth in the Sumeru region, players can partake in new challenges. Genshin Impact’s mysterious stone slate is one of them. After completing these quests, players will be able to get extra primogems.

After Travelers have entered the later phase of the Dirge of Bilqis world quest, they will find the ‘Temple where sand flows like tears.’

All Genshin Impact Mysterious Stone Slate locations

These Stone Slates are spread all around the desert and players have to find them. Players have to unlock the region before they start the quest. Once they have unlocked the Desert of Hadramaveth, they can go to the locations mentioned below to find the stones.

Desert of Hadramaveth Bayt-Al-Sukr The Sand of Three Canals Tanit Camp, Statue of Seven Wadi-Al-Majuj Fane of Panjvahe

These six places are spread all across the desert and players will have to explore a bit to find the stones.

Where to use the stones?

After getting all the slates, players have to move toward Safhe Shatranj. It is also known as the Shrine whose two doors have to be opened.

Upon entering the shrine, players have to go to the right side of the temple and face the huge door. They will then have to use one of the slates to open the door and complete the achievement, unlocking ‘The Nameless City’s Past.’

After this, players have to go to the second door in the northeast and use one of the keys to open it. In addition to completing the quest, players can earn 20 primogems after opening the chest.

