Welt in Honkai Star Rail is a character on the Nihility path. It is crucial to strategically choose Relics, team compositions, and Light Cones that enhance his unique abilities. Let’s examine various approaches and combinations that can optimize his effectiveness, leveraging his remarkable Talent.

Welt is a knowledgeable person who accompanies Himeko and the trailblazers on their journey on the Astral Express. Welt had once fought for the cause of humanity, and it is highly implied that he is the same Welt featured in the storyline of Honkai Star Rail’s spiritual ancestor, Honkai Impact 3rd. He continues to be wise, guiding the Trailblazers in their moments of doubt and journeying forward as a hero.

Additionally, as a playable, Welt is rightfully a five-star character. He follows the path of Nihility, and his type is Imaginary, the only character to have that on the game’s release, indicating his significance in the game. Therefore, the upcoming section of this article will provide a comprehensive guide on optimizing Welt’s build and recommended team compositions to achieve the best results in the game.

Welt is known for his composed demeanor and his mysterious past. He was the only Imaginary type character on release and a great debuffer as a Nihility character.

Basic details: Rarity: 5 Star Path: The Nihility Element: Imaginary Factions: Astral Express, The Nameless, Anti-Entropy (Honkai Impact 3rd) World: Astral Express Release date: April 26, 2023

How to obtain: Welt is available as a five-star permanently through the Departure Warp and the Stellar Warp and can be pulled using Star Rail Passes. He can also be obtained through Character Event Warp if someone loses their 50-50.



Best Welt builds in Honkai Star Rail

Talent and Technique

As a Nihility character, Welt’s specialty is to debuff enemies. His Talent, “Time Distortion,” inflicts additional imaginary damage equal to 30% of Welt’s ATK when attacking an already slowed enemy.

After utilizing Welt’s Technique, he generates a dimension that remains active for 15 seconds. Within this dimension, enemies experience a significant reduction of 50% in their movement speed. Upon engaging in combat with enemies present within the dimension, there is a guaranteed 100% chance of imprisoning them for a single turn. Imprisoned enemies encounter a delay of 20% in their actions and also suffer a reduction of 10% in their speed. It’s important to note that only one dimension created by allies can exist simultaneously.

Traces

Traces are additional features of a character that unlock as character ascension levels are reached. The following are the Traces for Welt:

Ascension 2: Retribution: When using Ultimate, there is a 100% base chance to increase the DMG received by the targets by 12% for 2 turn(s).

Ascension 4: Judgment: Using Ultimate additionally regenerates 10 Energy.

Ascension 6: Punishment: Deals 20% more DMG to enemies inflicted with Weakness Break.

Relics and Ornaments

In Honkai Star Rail, similar to the concept of Artifacts in Genshin Impact, some relics augment the damage output of characters. These relics provide various bonuses and effects to enhance the abilities and attacks of the characters, enabling them to deal more damage to enemies.

As evident through Welt’s Talent and Skill, his damage significantly scales off ATK. Hit rate and CRIT can also be beneficial for him. His best Relic sets are:

4-piece Wastelander of Banditry Desert: Imaginary DMG + CRIT buff

Imaginary DMG + CRIT buff 4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat: ATK% buff + SPD boost

Once you reach Trailblaze level 24 in Honkai Star Rail, you unlock Planar Ornaments, which can be equipped in two sets. When considering the best option for Planar Ornaments for Welt, it’s essential to consider his playstyle and the desired attributes to enhance his performance. Recommended Ornaments are:

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise: Hit Rate + ATK buff

Hit Rate + ATK buff Inert Salsotto: CRIT and DMG buffs

Light Cones

Welt has some great Light Cone options for a Nihility character. This includes several 5-star and F2P options, such as:

In the Name of the World: Buffs DMG against debuffed enemies, Effect Hit Rate upon Skill usage, and ATK.

Buffs DMG against debuffed enemies, Effect Hit Rate upon Skill usage, and ATK. The Loop: 3-star Light Cone that boosts DMG against slowed enemies. It can be superimposed easily.

3-star Light Cone that boosts DMG against slowed enemies. It can be superimposed easily. Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat: 4-star that shreds enemy DEF

Team recommendations

Welt suits many teams as both a support and a damage dealer. He runs best on his Skill, so that he would need many Skill Points.

Preservation Trailblazer + Welt + Pela + Natasha

Preservation Trailblazer + Welt + Arlan + Serval

Natasha + Welt + Pela + Seele

Every Upgrade Material needed to level up Welt in Honkai Star Rail

To ascend Welt to higher character levels in Honkai Star Rail, you must collect specific resources that can be obtained from various quests or enemies. Here is a list of materials required for his ascension:

x15 Silvermane Badge/ x15 Silvermane Insignia/ x15 Silvermane Medal

x65 Golden Crown of the Past Shadow: Obtained by defeating Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Mirage

Obtained by defeating Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Mirage 308,000 Credits

The upgrade materials for his Traces are:

x8 Tracks of Destiny

x18 Obsidian of Dread/ x69 Obsidian of Desolation/ x139 Obsidian of Obsession

x41 Silvermane Badge/ x56 Silvermane Insignia/ x 58 Silvermane Medal

x12 Destroyer’s Final Road: Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast)

Obtained by defeating the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning (Doomsday Beast) 3 million Credits

Useful Information about Welt

Getting Eidolons for a permanent character without a dedicated banner can be challenging in a gacha game. However, in case you manage to pull for Welt twice or more times, here is a brief list of his Eidolons and how they can enhance your Welt’s output:

E1: After Welt uses his Ultimate, his abilities are enhanced. The following 2 times (s), he uses his Basic ATK or Skill and deals Additional DMG to the target equal to 50% of his Basic ATK’s DMG multiplier or 80% of his Skill’s DMG multiplier, respectively.

E2: Welt regenerates 3 Energy when his Talent triggers,

E3: Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

E4: Base chance for Skill to inflict SPD Reduction increases by 35%.

E5: Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

E6:When using Skill deals DMG for 1 extra time to a random enemy.

To summarize, the best thing about Welt is his ability to imprison enemies to slow down their attacks, which can practically manipulate their turns and be extremely useful in a turn-based RPG like Honkai Star Rail.

