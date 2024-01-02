How to Get Cut Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite?

There are various processed gemstones available in LEGO Fortnite that can be used for making charms and Cut Sapphire is one of them. When playing the survival game, you’ll come across various resources that vary in rarity as they are only found in certain biomes. Cut Sapphire is an Epic-rated item in the game so they are hard to come by for first-timers. Furthermore, to process them you’ll also require a Gem Cutter. However, if you don’t have one, check our dedicated guide by clicking here.

Cut Sapphire is a late-game item, so you need to be stacked with high-level tools to extract them in LEGO Fortnite. Hence, it is best to avoid the risk early in the game, and you should progress a bit at your own pace. Moreover, finding this item at first can be hard and time-consuming, so getting some assistance doesn’t bite.

If you’re on the lookout to upgrade yourself in LEGO Fortnite, you’ve reached the right place. In this guide, we will provide you with all the required information you should know about gathering cut sapphire in survival mode.

What is a Cut Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Cut Sapphire is a processed resource in LEGO Fornite used for making Epic Regeneration Charm which restores your health at a faster rate. Before all of that, you need to find the raw Sapphire in the game, and for that, you need to head to Frostland Caves. We suggest you equip Inner Fire Charm and Spicy Burgers to fight the cold temperatures.

Additionally, you will require an Epic Pickaxe and Gem Cutter in your possession. If you don’t have these, it would be impossible to get the required material. However, fret not as we will provide you with every detail you should know before attempting to acquire the gemstone.

A detailed guide on how to make a Cut Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite

To extract Sapphire you’ll first need to have an Epic Pickaxe which you can create by using an Epic Crafting Bench (if you don’t have one, you can refer to our upgrading guide ). The crafting recipe for Epic Pickaxe is 5x Frostpine Rod and 5x Obsidian Slab . (You can get Frostpine Rods by cutting Frostpine and processing them in a Lumber Mill. To get Obsidian Slabs, you need to get Obsidian from Dry Valley Caves and process them in a Stone Breaker)

Go to Frostland Caves and look at the walls for blue-tinted stones and break them using your Epic Pickaxe. After breaking them you’ll get raw Sapphire in your inventory.

Take it back to your base. Then put the raw materials and process them in a Gem Cutter to get Cut Sapphire.

These are all the things you need to know to get Cut Sapphire in LEGO Fortnite, which you can use for making charms. If you wish to learn more about other resources, you can check out the hub here. This is a place where you can find everything you need to learn about every item in LEGO Fortnite, so bookmark it for your ease.