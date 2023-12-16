Gem Cutter is a workstation in Lego Fortnite, which can be used to refine jewel resources. When gems are extracted using a pickaxe, they are in their rough state, just like in real life. And similar to real life, Jewels need to be cut to create products with purpose.

The same concept has been used for Gem Cutter in Lego Fortnite to make other usable resources. There are other workstations in the game that function similarly, like Metal Smelter, Lumber Mill, and more. To automate the process of gem cutting, players can even assign NPCs to make the job faster.

This item is unlocked later in the game, but you can gather the required materials to build it early on. To help you with that, we have written this guide with every necessary step you need to follow to build it.

What is a Gem Cutter in Lego Fortnite and what are its uses?

Gem Cutter is a utility station in Lego Fortnite, which is used for refining gemstones into usable form. There are two types of gems in the game as of now, Amber, Sapphire, and Ruby. These materials can be refined for various uses like tools, totems, and more in the game. Also, you don’t need to upgrade it later like Crafting Bench, so all the resources you’ll be spending to build it would be enough.

To do this, you need to have the required utility first. This workbench is one of the most expensive as it requires many rare materials. Be cautious while placing this equipment as rain can destroy it. It is better to build a housing for the workbench so that it doesn’t break. Now, let us look at how to build this utility in the game.

A detailed guide on how to build a Gem Cutter in Lego Fortnite

To build a Gem Cutter you require 20x Marble Slabs , 5x Rough Amber , 5x Sand Claws , and 3x Sand Shells . To make Marble Slabs , you have to collect the raw resources from Grassland Caves . Rough Amber can be found sticking to walls of cliffs in Dry Valley . To find Sand Claws , defeat Sand Wolves in Dry Valley . Lastly, find Sand Shells in beach areas by defeating Sand Rollers .

Press ‘Q’ on PC, ‘Circle Button’ on PlayStation, and ‘B’ on Xbox to open the build menu. Under the ‘Utility ’ sub-menu select the Gem Cutter and place it under a shed. Now you can interact with it to refine resources.

What can you make using a Gem Cutter?

Gem Cutter is used to cut gemstones in Lego Fortnite to make them usable in different builds. You don’t need anything in particular to run the refinement procedure, other than time. Let us find out what you can make using your newly acquired tool:

Cut Amber (Put 1x Rough Amber)

Cut Sapphire (Put 1x Rough Sapphire)

Cut Ruby (Put 1x Rough Ruby)

That is all you need to learn about Gem Cutter, its uses, and materials you can gather from it. There are things you should learn about while playing Lego Fornite, like learning how to stay warm during colds, explosives, and helpful utilities. As of now, there are many bugs in the game that can used in favor of players. We advise you to learn how to make a car, as it helps with farm resources.