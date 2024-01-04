How to Get Heavy Wool Thread in LEGO Fortnite?

To survive the different biomes in the new LEGO Fortnite, a variety of resources are required. However, Heavy Wool is one of the most commonly utilized resources in this new survival sandbox game mode, and players might often find themselves requiring this in-game item.

The new players joining LEGO Fortnite might have trouble farming Heavy Wool, as they would be unaware of where to look for it or how to get it. There is nothing to worry about anymore, as we have got them covered with a step-by-step guide.

What is Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Heavy Wool is a rare item in the game, especially needed for those players who enjoy the Frostland Biomes. Fans can refine it using the Spinning Wheel to get their hands on Heavy Wool Threads, which are later used for crafting various in-game charms. Some epic charms that require this resource are Charm of Resilience, Health Charm, and Inner Fire Charm.

The new fans should remember to get themselves a Spinning Wheel before farming Heavy Wool. If they don’t know how to get one, here is the guide to obtaining this tool in the game.

A detailed guide on how to find Heavy Wool in LEGO Fortnite

Now that we know the importance of Heavy Wool, we should move on to how to get our hands on this rare item. Fans only need to follow the steps given below.

Look for a ram, which can only be found in the Frostland biome. Unlike goats, rams are bigger with grey wool and black horns.

Rams are gentle like other domestic animals and petting them would drop the rare Heavy Wool. However, fans should remember they don’t always drop the item.

These gentle animals are not easy to find, so fans should create a paddock for them.

Now drop the food leading to the paddock and when the Rams are inside, close the paddock.

The other way is to get Heavy Wool from opening chests in the Frostland biome.

That's all the information players need to know about obtaining Fertilizers in the game.