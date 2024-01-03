How to Get Obsidian Slab in LEGO Fortnite?

Obsidian Slabs will come in handy for creating various items in LEGO Fortnite, making it one of the most important resources in the game. Hundreds of resources are available around a variety of biomes which directly affect their rarities. For those who are playing for the first time, it could get tedious to find a specific resource, which could be taken care of by simply exploring. Furthermore, to get obsidian slabs, you’ll also need to have a Stone Breaker at hand, so if you don’t have one then you can check our guide here.

Obsidian is marked to be a rare resource in LEGO Fortnite which can be acquired in the mid-late game from a specific biome. A fair share of warning, do not try to get this item right after starting the game as it is dangerous and impossible to do so. Instead, take your time and set yourself up a Village and other necessary things in the game.

If you’re feeling stuck with your progress and want some assistance with finding Obsidian Slabs, we are here for your service. We have written a guide to help you find and learn more about the item so that you don’t have to waste time exploring and instead focus on your progression.

What is an Obsidian Slab in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Obsidian Slab is a processed rock-based material in LEGO Fortnite that can be used for creating a variety of items and upgrading them. The raw material used for this is Obsidian which is usually found in Dry Valley Caves near Lava fissures specifically. Since this place is hot to explore, we suggest you take heat-resistant items like Snowberry Shake.

As suggested earlier, do not try to get it at first as you’ll require items like Rare Pickaxe and Stone Breaker. If you do not own a Rare Pickaxe as well, do not worry as we mention that in this guide too. With all that said, let us dive into the detailed guide without any further delay.

A detailed guide on how to make a Malachite Slab in LEGO Fortnite

Before getting to how to extract Obsidian, you must have a Rare Pickaxe which can be crafted using Rare Crafting Bench (Check our upgrade guide for assistance). The crafting recipe for the item is simple, you’ll need 3x Sand Claw and 3x Flexwood Rod. (To get Sand Claw go to Dry Valley and slay Sand Wolves using any weapon of choice. For Flexwood Rod, simply cut cacti in Dry Valley and process the received product in the Lumber Mill.)

Next head to a Dry Valley Cave and look for purple-colored rocks hanging from the walls of the cave system. Use the Rare Pickaxe to constantly damage it and break it to receive Obsidian. Go back to your base and put this resource in Stone Breaker to get Obsidian Slabs.

That is all you need to learn about acquiring Obsidian Slab in Lego Fortnite. If you found this guide helpful and wish to learn more about other resources, you can refer to our all-in-one hub. You can even bookmark it to use it as a reference for future guides or other materials you wish to get.