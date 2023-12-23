All Resources in Lego Fortnite and Where to Find Them

In Lego Fortnite, you need specific resources to build an item you choose. From building a small torch to a full-sized town, every object has a recipe and requires raw materials. When starting the game, you’ll be guided through finding the basic resources. For others, you have to explore around to discover new ones and gather them.

Lego Forntite contains a variety of materials and some are hard to come by. Moreover, it is also hard for beginners to keep up with all the resources and their sources. To assist with that, we have made you a full resource list and their locations in the game.

Every resource in Lego Fornite and where to find them

Resources in Lego Fortnite are divided into various categories and have different rarities. Some materials can be used raw, while others need to proceed to bring them to their usable form. Here are all the available resources available in the game as of November 18, 2023:

Raw Materials

Common

Granite (Any Biomes): Can be gathered as floor loot (stones) or mined with Common Pickaxes .

Slurp Mushroom (Any Caves): Can be gathered up using hands or tools.

Soil (Any Biomes except Frostlands): Use a shovel to dig the ground to acquire it.

Vines (Any Biomes): Hit bushes using any tool or harvest crops.

Wheat (Any Biomes): Can be found in Chests, run-down houses, digging the ground with Shovel, or farming.

Wood (Any Biomes): Can be gathered as floor loot (branches) or cut trees with a Common Axe .

Uncommon

Knotroot (Grassland Caves): Use an Uncommon Axe on the hanging vine to get this item.

Marble (Grassland Caves): Use an Uncommon Pickaxe to break the big white rocks.

Rough Amber (Dry Valley Mesas): Look around for yellow rock on cliffs and use an Uncommon Pickaxe to extract them.

Rare

Brightcore (Dry Valley Caves) : Use a Rare Pickaxe on bright yellow crystals near lava.

Copper (Dry Valley Caves): These can be found on the roofs of caves, using stairs to go up and break the ores with Rare Pickaxe .

Flexwood (Dry Valley): Break Cactuses using a Rare Axe to get this material.

Obsidian (Dry Valley Caves): Break dark purple rock inside caves using a Rare Pickaxe to acquire it.

Rough Ruby (Dry Valley Caves): Look for red rocks along the wall of caves and use a Rare Pickaxe to get them.

Epic

Frostpine (Frostlands): Use Epic Axe on white trees present in the biome to get his wood material.

Iron (Frostlands Caves): Look for silver-colored residue on the roofs of caves and use an Epic Pickaxe to get it.

Malachite (Frostlands Mountains): Break purple-colored rock with an Epic Pickaxe.

Rough Sapphire (Frostlands Caves): Look for shiny blue rocks and break them with an Epic Pickaxe.

Raw Food Items in Lego Fortnite

Common

Egg (Any Biome): Pet Chickens to get this item.

Milk (Any Biome): Pet Cows to get this item.

Meat (Any Biome): Eliminate Wolves, Cows, or Scorpions to acquire it.

Corn (Grasslands): Plant Cord Kernels and harvest them in this biome.

Pumpkin (Grasslands): Plant Pumpkin Seeds and harvest them in this biome.

Raspberries (Grasslands): Plant Raspberry Seeds and harvest them in this biome.

Uncommon

Slap Berries (Beach Shores): Plant Slapberry Seeds and harvest them in the Grassland or Dry Valley Biomes.

Rare

Spicy Pepper (Dry Valley): Plant Slapberry Seeds and harvest them in the specified biome.

Epic

Cheese (Any Caves): Can be found in cave Chests or run-down houses.

Snow Berries (Frostlands): Plant Snowberry Seeds and harvest them in the specified biome.

Seeds: All seeds can be exacted using Grain Mill in Lego Fortnite. The following are all available seed types in the game that you can use as crops:

Corn Kernel

Pumpkin Seed

Raspberry Seed

Wheat Grain

Slapberry Seed

Pepper Seed

Snowberry

Processed Materials

Common

Plank (Use Lumber Mill): Put 1x Wood in the utility mentioned.

Wooden Rod (Use Lumber Mill): Put 1x Wood in the utility mentioned.

Cord (Use Spinning Wheel): Put 5x Vine in the utility mentioned.

Drawstring (Use Spinning Wheel): Put 5x Cord in the utility mentioned.

Silk Thread (Use Spinning Wheel): Put 1x Silk in the utility mentioned.

Wool Thread (Use Spinning Wheel): Put 1x Wool in the utility mentioned.

Granite Slab (Use Stone Breaker): Put 1x Granite in the utility mentioned.

Silk Fabric (Use Loom): Put 5x Silk Thread in the utility mentioned.

Wool Fabric (Use Loom): Put 5x Wool Thread in the utility mentioned.

Uncommon

Cut Amber (Use Gem Cutter): Put 1x Amber in the utility mentioned.

Knotroot Rod (Use Lumber Mill): Put 1x Knotroot in the utility mentioned.

Marble Slab (Use Stone Breaker): Put 1x Marble in the utility mentioned.

Flour (Use Grain Mill): Put 1x Wheat in the utility mentioned.

Rare

Copper Bar (Use Metal Smelter): Put 1x Copper and 2x Brightcore in the utility mentioned.

Flexwood Rod(Use Lumber Mill): Put 1x Flexwood in the utility mentioned.

Obsidian Slab (Use Stone Breaker): Put 1x Obsidian in the utility mentioned.

Cut Ruby (Use Gem Cutter): Put 1x Ruby in the utility mentioned.

Epic

Cut Sapphire (Use Gem Cutter): Put 1x Sapphire in the utility mentioned.

Heavy Wool Thread (Use Spinning Wheel): Put 1x Heavy Wool in the utility mentioned.

Frostpine Rod (Use Lumber Mill): Put 1x Frostpine in the utility mentioned.

Iron Bar (Use Metal Smelter): Put 1x Iron and 2x Brightcore in the utility mentioned.

Malachite Slab (Use Stone Breaker): Put 1x Malachite in the utility mentioned.

All Materials Acquired From Creatures in Lego Fortnite

Common

Feather (Any Biome): Eliminate Chickens to get this item.

Silk (Any Biome): Eliminate Spiders to get this item.

Fertilizer (Any Biome): Feed domestic animals and collect their excrement .

Wolf Claws (Grasslands): Eliminate Wolves in the specified biome.

Wool (Grasslands): Pet Sheep to get them as drops.

Uncommon

Blast Powder (Any Biome): Can be found in chests or eliminating Crossbones Skeletons, Pirate Skeletons, Outlaw Skeletons, and Mine Skeletons.

Brute Scales (Grasslands): Eliminate a Standard Brute in this biome.

Bones (Any Biome except Frostlands): Eliminate Skeletons to get this item.

Shells (Grasslands): Eliminate Stone Rollers to get this item.

Rare

Blast Cores (Dry Valley Caves): Eliminate Blaster in the specified location to get this item.

Sand Shells (Dry Valley): Eliminate Sand Rollers to get this item.

Sand Brute Scales (Dry Valley): Eliminate a Sand Brute in this biome.

Sand Claws (Dry Valley): Eliminate Sand Wolves in the specified biome.

Epic

Cursed Bones (Frostlands Caves): Eliminate Cursed Wolves in the specified biome.

Frost Brute Scales (Frostlands): Eliminate a Frost Brute in this biome.

Arctic Claws (Frostlands): Eliminate Arctic Wolves in the mentioned biome to acquire it.

Frost Shells (Frostlands): Eliminate Frost Rollers to get this item.

Heavy Wool (Frostlands): Pet Mountain Sheep in the biome to get them as drops.

These are all the resources you can find in Lego Fortnite and where to acquire them. We will be updating this hub once new items are added to the survival game, so you can bookmark this for your ease.