Stone Breaker opens up many possibilities in LEGO Fortnite as it refines rock materials. Every material found in the game can be refined through certain workstations. By using these refined materials, you can build and upgrade items in the survival title.

By adding this station to your base, you improve your arsenal of machinery which can yield better products. In turn, NPCs can be assigned to these stations to automate work while you’re away. Thus, it is beneficial to have these stations around while playing the game.

If you’re looking to build Stone Breaker in LEGO Fortnite, you’ve arrived at the right place. We have put together this guide to help build the workstation in your game. This will also help you understand its purpose.

What is a Stone Breaker in Lego Fortnite and what are its uses?

Stone breaker is a piece of machinery in LEGO Fortnite that can be used to make slabs out of stones. These refined materials can be used for advanced builds and upgrades, which help with the game progression. This item doesn’t have any upgradable tier system and only works with stones.

Keep in mind that Gem Stones cannot be cut using this station as it requires a Gem Cutter. Regardless, Stone Breakers are expensive to make, so building one would suffice in the beginning. With these things known, let us help you build your first Stone Breaker.

A detailed guide on how to build a Stone Breaker in Lego Fortnite

To build a Stone Breaker, you need to collect 20x Knotroot and 35x Marble . Both these items can be found in Grassland Caves , so explore a bit to find them. Make sure you take Uncommon Rarity tools to harvest these.

Press ‘Q’ on PC, ‘Circle Button’ on PlayStation, and ‘B’ on Xbox to open the build menu. Under it find Stone Breaker, it looks like a big open box with flaps. Place it at a spot of your choice and start using it.

What can you make using a Stone Breaker?

Stone Breaker can be used for making types of refined materials. Since each material has its rarities, this workstation doesn’t have any upgrade progression. Here are all the things you can get out of this tool:

Granite Slab (Put 1x Granite)

Marble Slab (Put 1x Marble)

Obsidian Slab (Put 1x Obsidian )

Malachite Slab (Put 1x Malachite)

So these are all the things you need to know when it comes to a Stone Breaker. But there are many more elements in LEGO Fortnite that are as important as a Stone Breaker. Things like Crafting Benches, how to stay warm at night, etc. One of the most important things to have in the early game is to build a car and be sure to have it. Otherwise traversing in the vast world will become tedious.