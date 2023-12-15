How to build and upgrade a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite?

You can’t progress much with just hands in LEGO Fortnite and will require a Crafting Bench soon. This provides you with more efficient tools and extends your capability to build things to make the experience better. The progression mechanics in the new survival game is similar to Minecraft, but there are certain changes.

By using the Crafting Bench for the first time, you’ll receive the ability to create new tools like Axe and Pickaxe. These are beneficial items at the beginning and will help to unlock more things in the game later. By upgrading the crafting bench, you’ll also gain better-rated tools to make your journey easier.

Even though things might seem overwhelming at first, we have put this guide together to show you how to build a crafting bench. We will also teach you how to upgrade it down the line and what is required to do so.

What is a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite, what is its use, and how/ does it facilitate a player’s journey?

A Crafting Bench is a utility in LEGO Fornite that can be used for making tools and other gadgets. At first, this will allow the players to make items like Axes and Pickaxes, which help in gathering resources. These tools are better than just hands because they do their designated job efficiently.

As you progress through the survival game, you’ll be able to upgrade the Crafting Bench to receive recipes for better tools and other survival utilities. There are four upgrade tiers for the item and each has various requirements. With all that mentioned, let us guide you on how to make a Crafting Bench.

A detailed guide on how to build a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite

Common Crafting Bench can be created in LEGO Fortnite right after creating a world. You require 3x Wood and 5x Granite to build the item. To collect wood, you have to punch trees or gather it from broken trees. As for Granite, it can be found easily from small stones spread across the world.

Press ‘Q’ on PC, ‘Cicle button’ on PlayStation, and ‘B’ on Xbox to open the build menu. Under it, you’ll see the Crafting Bench. Select it and place it at your desired spot in the world to use it.

A detailed guide on how to update a crafting bench in LEGO Fortnite

Once you’ve built a Crafting Bench, you can upgrade it to unlock better tools. To find the upgrade menu, interact with the bench and switch over to the ‘Bench Upgrade’ tab. Under it, you’ll see the requirements for upgrading it to the next tier.

At first, you start with a Common Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite, so the next tier is Uncommon. There are a total of 3 upgradable tiers for the bench, and their requirements are specified below:

Uncommon Crafting Bench requirements:

8x Planks (Can be gathered by placing Wood in Lumber Mill)

3x Shell (Can be gathered by defeating Rollers in Grassland)

Rare Crafting Bench requirements:

12x Knotroot Rod (Collect Knotroot from Grassland caves and place them in Lumber Mill)

15x Marble Slab (Collect Marble from Grassland caves and place them in Stone Breaker)

6x Sand Claw (Go to Dry Valley and defeat Wolves there)

3x Sand Shell (Go to sandy beach areas on the map and find Sand Rollers to defeat them)

Epic Crafting Bench requirements:

