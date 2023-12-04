Kratos VA Christopher Judge faces mixed reactions as he’s chosen to present a citation at The Game Awards 2023

Christopher Judge is known for his iconic role as Kratos’s voice in the new releases of the God of War franchise and even got cited at The Game Awards before. Due to his popularity in the gaming world, he will present a category at the latest show. The previous year, the actor received the Best Performance award during TGA 2022, which led to a lot of commotion.

In last year’s ceremony, Christopher Judge ended up giving a long speech after getting his citation at The Game Awards 2022. This long speech looked great on stage, but audiences grew impatient as they were willing to know the winners of other categories. Netizens still remember this event and are showing concern regarding this decision.

This led to many humorous replies on the post created by The Game Awards officially, and some of them are funny to look at. Most of these replies are only about how long Christopher spoke on the stage to make fans feel bored after some time. Some of the fans have advised that organizers should advise him beforehand so that he doesn’t go overboard.

However, all these things aside, many fans love his voice as Kratos and is quite recognizable in the gaming world. Some of the fans hyped this news and called him G.O.A.T. in the comment sections. Even though Christopher Judge has many haters, there are plenty who want to see him present at The Game Award 2023.

It hasn’t been revealed which category he will present for, as it is being kept as a surprise. But, judging from his recognition of the past and present, he will likely present the Best Performance award at the event.

Christopher Judge’s career achievements should be enough to silence the haters

Despite receiving so much hate on the internet for one particular event, Christopher Judge achieved a lot to shut haters. The voice actor got notable achievements in his Kratos role and won multiple awards. During The Game Awards 2018 and 2022, the actor was chosen for the Best Performance awards for a single-game franchise.

Not only at TGA, the performer also won for the same category at multiple award shows like Golden Joystick, GAFTA, and NAVGTR Awards. All these citations were given to the performer due to God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarok (2022). So all this hate loses its meaning once his achievement comes up.

So the voice actor doesn’t have to care much about the haters and focus on his current role at THA 2023. To watch the show live, tune into their YouTube channel on December 7, 2023, at 4:30 pm PT.