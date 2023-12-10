EA FC 24 Justin Kluivert Ultimate Dynasties SBC: How to acquire this card in Ultimate Team?

After the Radioactives, EA FC 24 has released another exciting promotion, Ultimate Dynasties. Justin Kluivert of AFC Bournemouth is one of them and is available as an SBC reward. Here’s everything you need to know about this new special item, including how to get your hands on it.

Ultimate Dynasties is a unique Ultimate Team promo that celebrates players with rich personal footballing heritage. This promo features father-child and sibling duos. Justin Kluivert is included because he is the son of Barcelona legend Patrick Kluivert.

About Justin Kluivert’s Ultimate Dynasties card

The Dutch international has a 77-rated Rare Gold as his base Ultimate Team card. It is not something that most fans would have on their primary squad. Mostly, they would use it for completing various SBCs. But thanks to the new Ultimate Dynasties promo, he has an 86-rated special card.

There are already many special cards from the top division of English soccer. But with the newly released Justin Kluivert Ultimate Dynasties, fans now have the opportunity to grab another special card. It would also help them create a powerful squad based on Premier League or Dutch players.

How to obtain this Ultimate Dynasties card in EA FC 24?

Fans won’t have to open multiple packs to obtain the 86-rated Justin Kluivert Ultimate Dynasties. Instead, they would be creating one squad of eleven players to complete the required SBC. But there are some requirements that one should meet while creating the squad.

Top Form

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

To assemble the required squad, fans would need to spend nearly 47,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can, however, reduce the amount by using their untradable and spare cards. If they run out of these required resources, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to get more cards and money.

EA FC 24 fans should finish the Justin Kluivert Ultimate Dynasties SBC soon, as this new Ultimate Team challenge will be available for a limited time.