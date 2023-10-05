The Only DMZ Loadout You Will Need in Warzone 2 Season 6

DMZ is a game mode with fast-paced action and unpredictable environments. You never know what you will encounter on the battlefield. However, this DMZ loadout in Warzone 2 will give you a fighting chance.

The DMZ Mode is a little less daunting in comparison to the other game modes in Warzone 2. The reason is that it offers a nice blend of story-type objectives, AI enemies to hunt down, and the Warzone 2 experience in one game mode. However, building a loadout for this game mode is a tad different.

You will need to equip lethal and tactical grenades along with a field upgrade of your choice. This is obviously much different than the usual perk setup we rock in Warzone. Let us take a look at the best DMZ Loadout in the game that will treat you right no matter the situation.

Contents

The Best DMZ Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6 Reloaded

M4 Attachments

ISO 9mm Attachments

Lethal, Tactical and Field Upgrades

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

In this particular piece, we will use two different weapons that are at the pinnacle of Warzone 2. Even though the M4 is not the most picked AR in the game, it is the perfect choice for DMZ due to its damage, fire rate, accuracy, and speed. Moreover, we prefer using the M4 for long-range gunfights.

However, if you prefer up close and personal gunfights, we recommend going with the second loadout which features the ISO 9mm. The recently released SMG has quickly become the fan favorite SMG due to its versatility in close to medium ranges. It has the characteristics of an SMG with the power of an AR. We will break down both weapons and equip them with attachments that will suit them the most.

M4

The M4 is one of the best ARs in the game because of its versatility. It will be a good choice regardless of the game. However, the reason why it will shine in DMZ is because of its straightforward recoil pattern which is controllable. The only thing the M4 lacks is better damage.

This loadout will aim to increase the M4’s TTK so you can melt enemies no matter the range whether it is AI or operators. Not only that, we are going to better the fundamentals of the weapon and ensure it is controllable and useable at every range.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

For the Optic, we recommend going with the Aim OP-V4 because it has a simple reticle that helps keep track of enemies quite easily. Follow that up with the 60-Round Magazine. This attachment increases our ammo count per clip so that you can face multiple enemies at the same time. This will be a really important attachment when you are being attacked by a mob of enemies at the same time.

Stabilize the M4 with the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel. The attachment provides crucial recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability stats. It also boosts hip-fire accuracy. Finish off the loadout with the Muzzle and the Barrel. For the Barrel, we are opting for the Higtower 20” Barrel which increases damage range, bullet velocity, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control. An ideal attachment for DMZ.

For the Muzzle, a Harbinger D20 is a good idea since it suppresses the weapon and increases the damage range and bullet velocity at the same time. It also provides recoil smoothness so that the recoil of the weapon is not a problem.

ISO 9mm

If the AR is not up to your standard and you like aggressive gameplay that involves running up to people and shooting them in the face, then the ISO 9mm is right up your alley. It is one of the best SMGs in the game due to its fast fire rate and mobility. You can easily take out multiple enemies at the same time with this weapon’s speed and the class setup is built to support that exact fact.

Now, the ISO 9mm in itself is a very good weapon with decent fundamentals. We just need to enhance them so they fit the requirements and the fast-paced action of the DMZ mode.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 9mm Hollowpoint

9mm Hollowpoint Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Laser: 1MW Quick Fire Laser

1MW Quick Fire Laser Stock: Demo Fade Tac

We start off the loadout with the Cronen Mini Pro because it is one of the cleanest Optics to use. Follow that up with the 9mm Hollowpoint which has crippling power rounds that slow down the enemies by disabling their tactical sprint for a short duration of time. This will help you battle any enemy operators in the vicinity.

An extended magazine is a must-have for an SMG for two reasons. One is that you run out of ammo quickly due to the fire rate. The second is that it will help you kill multiple enemies at the same time. Then, equip a 1MW Quick Fire Laser. This attachment is going to increase the ADS speed of the weapon. It will make you quick on your feet.

Finish off the loadout with the Demo Fade Tac stock. The Demo Fade Tac Stock is going to increase the aim walking speed of the weapon along with the sprint speed. This will better your mobility in close-range gunfights and you can run circles around the enemies.

Lethal, Tactical and Field Upgrades

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrades: Recon Drone

A throwing knife is one of the most lethal because it can easily one-shot enemies no matter who they are. Therefore, it is a really convenient thing to have when you are facing multiple enemies or are out of ammo. A smoke grenade acts as a temporary cover when you are trying to revive your teammates and want to be secure.

A Recon Drone is the best option in terms of a field upgrade if you are on the hunt with your teammates.

Why You Should Use These Loadouts

These loadouts are custom-made for DMZ and will ensure that you dominate your area of choice, whether it is short or long-range. These weapons are top-tier and will help you no matter the situation and the equipment that we have given you is just an added bonus. All in all, they can help with a comfortable DMZ experience without any fuss.