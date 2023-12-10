Riot Games lanuches a bot ban wave for third-party Valorant accounts

Riot Games recently launched a new ban wave using a bot based on manual leveling in Valorant. Ever since the release of the game, there have been many ban waves like this, and the dev is ever-improving methods to keep things under their guidelines. And this might be the first-ever solution to prevent surfing or account buying in Valorant.

Forget Valorant, in any modern-day competitive games, smurfing, boosting, and account buying are notorious issues. And to tackle such issues, Riot Games has taken steps in the proper direction. With the current bot ban wave, they look to suspend any and every account that multiple users use to play. And they’re doing this within guidelines of their own.

Why is Riot Games banning valorant accounts with the bot ban wave?

Valorant has a very strict Terms of Services (TOS) listed and they encourage players to always abide by those. And among all the words to gobble up in the TOS, the number 1.5 term states:

Can I share or sell my account or login credentials? (No.)

According to the TOS, when you create a Valorant or simply a Riot GGames account, you agree to the following:

You can’t share your account or Login Credentials with anyone.

You can’t sell, transfer or allow any other person to access your account or Login Credentials or offer to do so.

You must keep your Login Credentials secret.

While the main focus is account selling, today’s problems like smurfing and boosting are the targets of these guidelines too. And since Valorant is a free game, there is no end to such misery since everybody can create a new account and hand it out for such. And since these do not fall under cheating, a hardware ban cannot be imposed by Vanguard either.

So to tackle these problems in a tactful way, Riot Games introduced a bot that will detect whether all the levels gained in a Valorant account came from one single hardware or IP. If it finds a large amount of it coming from multiple, sources, then a suspension will be imposed on that account which might even extend to a permanent ban.

While this is another impressive move from Riot. other companies holding competitive titles under their belt should learn from this. This might end up eradicating the above-stated issues to a large extent, if not gone forever.