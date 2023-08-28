GTA 6 rumor suggests to feature a dynamic relationship system, how would it work?

The much-awaited GTA 6 is being plagued by more leaks with each passing day. Recently, there have been rumors of this under-development game featuring a dynamic relationship system. So, let’s unravel what this rumored feature could be about.



Fans have been eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to release the next GTA title. They are not wrong for doing so, as the last installment GTA V came out in 2013. It has been entertaining the fans for over a decade, and it makes sense for them to seek something new.

The developers eventually listened to their fans’ requests and announced that they were working on a new GTA title. But the studio has been very tight-lipped about the progress of the development. As a result, GTA fans were forced to rely on the various leaks and rumors online, including the new dynamic relationship system.

GTA 6 to feature a dynamic relationship system

There have been many leaks and rumors about the new features of GTA 6. One of the biggest leaks was a gameplay video from the early development phase that appeared online. This video revealed that GTA 6 would be the first game in the franchise to feature a female protagonist.

Lucia is not the only protagonist in the upcoming GTA title. Like its predecessor, there would be multiple protagonists. Aside from Lucia, the other main character of GTA 6 is rumored to be a man named Jason. Fans can play as both characters in the game.

The latest rumor suggests this game will have a dynamic relationship system. So, the interaction between the two protagonists will affect the storyline and unlock new dialogues. There would even be a meter to showcase the status of their relationship.

The meter would fluctuate towards healthy if there is a positive interaction between the two characters. But they can go for the unhealthy route by having negative interactions between Lucia and Jason. Players can also keep a neutral relationship between them by balancing the positive and negative interactions.

Do keep in mind that Rockstar Games has yet to confirm this dynamic relationship mechanic. But if they do, it could be a fresh and unique gameplay experience for the fans. After all, every player would have different preferences for the relationship between the two main characters.

Fans should take this rumor with a grain of salt, as leaks and rumors could often be wrong. So, they should wait for the developers to confirm this rumor in an official announcement.