Everything we know about GTA 6 before the reveal trailer

GTA 6 reveal is only moments away and fans are excited to see what Rockstar Games has in store for them. On December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET, the studio will give us a first look at the long-awaited title. However, before that happens, there have been many leaks earlier that fans should know of.

All these leaks and rumors give a good insight into GTA 6, and what it has to offer. For instance, the game will feature a massive world twice the size of the previous title. The title will be going to Miami and players will be able to revisit iconic Vice City landmarks there. As a matter of fact, the location seems even more viable after the recent teaser drop from Rockstar Games on their official Twitter profile.

It is said that the game will have Washington Beach, North, and South Beach from the original Vice City. Rockstar might be planning to give players a blast back in time by including these locations. Other than that, Little Haiti might also make a return as the female lead hails from that region.

There have also been leaks suggesting that the Bermuda Triangle will be in the game. This possibility has high chances as the alleged devil’s triangle is present in the same location. Moreover, previous data leaks from a year ago also suggested the same regarding the upcoming title.

The game will be running on RAGE 9 (Rockstar Advanced Game Engine) which is much improved from RDR2. The improvement was also made apparent by a recent video leak that showed us a glimpse of GTA 6’s world. The clip showcased multiple skyscrapers, a long highway bridge, sub-urban stores, and more, making it seem like we might get photorealistic graphics.

It is being murmured in the community that 70% of the buildings in the game will be accessible. This is a massive improvement over the previous title and fans are excited to see such a mechanic in action. This also raises the question of how the new online experience will be and whether fans will get their own apartment like in the metaverse.

For characters, Rockstar will be focusing on only two interactable characters, one male (Jason) and another female (Lucia). This is a degrade as the previous title featured three different characters. On the brighter side, more details have been added to each of the characters, like hair growth, personal stats, and others similar to RDR2.

It is also rumored that the characters will have relationship meters that affect their dialogue choices. This system is similar to Red Dead Redemption 2’s karma system which affects NPC interactions. However, this can only be confirmed once it is verified from Rockstar’s end with their gameplay showcase.

Lastly, the game will be released on consoles first and on PC after a year. The pattern will be the same as RDR2 and GTA 5, which is sad for many. However, absolute exclusivity hasn’t been taken by either Xbox or PlayStation as of yet, and it is likely to stay that way, as Grand Theft Auto is one of Rockstar’s massively known IPs.

What will Rockstar Games show during GTA 6 reveal?

Rockstar Games has given the green signal on the very first trailer for GTA 6, which will premiere on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET. The developers of the popular franchise haven’t mentioned what will be shown, but some of it can be speculated.

The release date and the logo for GTA 6 will be displayed for sure as fans are eager to know about it. The trailer might even display the potential of RAGE 9, which is rumored to have improved physics and other simulation features. Moreover, fans will also get their first look at Jason and Lucia in action, and how they look in the title.

Rockstar Games has a habit of revealing their games with gameplay snippets from their in-development gameplay footage. Most of it is showcased with cinematics and no gameplay HUDs. In-depth gameplay footage might be revealed later on down the line. However, that might not be tomorrow as it is not Rockstar’s style.