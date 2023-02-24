HomeSearch

GTA Online Weekly Update for February 23, 2023: Nightclub business boosted

Danyal Arabi
|Published 24/02/2023



The GTA Online weekly update for Feb 23, 2023, is all about nightclubs and passive income. Following up on a week with a new garage and car, this week is slightly underwhelming in comparison. Those who missed grabbing the Toundra Panthere will no longer be claim it as it has been delisted from Legendary Motorsport. From a new Prize Ride to limited-time collectibles, here’s what players can grab this week.

2x popularity in GTA Online Nightclubs this week

Removed Content – Toundra Panthere

Podium Vehicle – Karin Previon

Prize Ride – BF Weevil

Prize Ride Challenge – Place Top 3 In Street Races For 2 Days In A Row

Luxury Autos Showroom

  • Paragon R
  • Emerus

Deluxe Motorsports Showroom

  • Hermes
  • ETR1
  • Tahoma Coupe
  • FMJ
  • Yosemite
Discounts

35% Off

  • Nightclubs (incl. renovations+upgrades)

25% Off

  • FMJ ($1,312,500)
  • Komoda ($1,275,000 – $956,250)
  • ETR1 ($1,496,250)
  • Surfer Custom ($442,500 – $331,875)
  • Tahoma Coupe ($1,125,000)
  • Yosemite ($363,750)

Bonuses

2x GTA$ & RP

  • Offense Defense Adversary Mode
  • Nightclub Popularity

2x Goods

  • Steal Nightclub Goods Mission
  • Nightclub Management Missions

1.5x Speed Boost on Nightclub Production Rate

Gun Van contents
  • Widowmaker (30% off)
  • Up-n-Atomizer (30% off)
  • Heavy Sniper (60% off for GTA+ Members)
  • Railgun
  • Nightstick
  • Baseball Bat
  • Knife
  • Molotovs
  • Sticky Bombs
  • Proximity Mines
  • Weapons (10% off)
  • Throwables (15% off)
  • Armor (20% off)

Limited time collectibles (Until March 1)

  • Sell to a Street Dealer to get the Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket.
  • Sell drugs on the street on three separate days to receive the Budonk-adonk! tattoo.
  • Sell drugs on the street on seven separate days to receive the Painted Tiger mask.
  • Successfully rob a Daily Stash House to receive the Camo Roses Slab Cap.
  • Exfiltrate from Daily Stash Houses for five days total to receive the Purple X-Ray Emissive mask.
  • Collect from a Daily Stash House on 10 different days to receive the Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt.
  • Collect G’s Cache once to collect the Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes.
  • Collect G’s Cache 10 times to receive the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants.

