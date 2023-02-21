Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to their platforms

The Microsoft-Activision deal has been a topic of discussion for the better part of a year. With Call of Duty hanging in the balance, Sony has called upon EU regulators to strike the deal down. However, Microsoft is intent on proving that its acquisition of Activision will see them keep COD on all platforms. Their latest contract with Nintendo further expands on this, promising 10 years of same-day launches on the Japanese company’s platforms.

Also read: Ubisoft releases final Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update: Complete patch notes

Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for a decade if the acquisition goes through

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO — Brad Smith (@BradSmi) February 21, 2023

Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted that they had struck an agreement with Nintendo regarding Call of Duty:

“Microsoft and Nintendo have now negotiated and signed a binding 10-year legal agreement to bring COD to Nintendo players – the same day as Xbox, with full feature and content parity – so they can experience Call of Duty just as Xbox and PlayStation gamers enjoy Call of Duty. We are committed to providing long-term equal access to Call of Duty to other gaming platforms, bringing more choice to more players and more competition to the gaming market.”

Microsoft is hoping that the announcement will help sway regulators in their favor with regard to the antitrust lawsuit against them. Sony alleges that Microsoft’s acquisition of Call of Duty is monopolistic and harmful to the gaming industry as a whole. Microsoft has refuted these claims stating that COD and other franchises will continue to function as they are.

With Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass growing, Sony fears that the addition of COD to the lineup will hurt PlayStation Plus along with sales on their platform. In turn, Microsoft has replied that they went to Sony with a deal stating that COD won’t make it to Game Pass and will maintain the current publishing order.

A hearing is set to take place today, making this announcement pivotal for Microsoft’s case. If the acquisition goes through, fans can look forward to same-day launches for COD titles across Nintendo platforms.

Also read: FIFA 23 Title Update 8 fixes Referee clothing bug: Feb 21, 2023 patch notes