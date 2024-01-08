EA FC 24 Cut Inside Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve?

EA FC 24 released an exciting new Evolution, Cut Inside, in Ultimate Team to develop a winger for cutting inside from the sides to score rather than crossing. This new upgrade improves their chosen forward player’s shooting stats while also giving them a new Playstyle and position.

The newly-added “Cut Inside” Evolution will cost fans 100,000 Ultimate Team coins or 500 FC points to drastically enhance their selected cards. Fans must proceed with caution when selecting a player for this premium upgrade since they will be spending a significant amount of coins. They can find out all they need to know about this new premium Evolution right here.

Requirements for Cut Inside Evolution

Evolution is a special Ultimate Team feature that allows fans to upgrade their lower-rated cards. However, the game prevents them from building outrageously strong cards. To maintain the balance, Electronic Arts imposed numerous restrictions on each Evolution. There are also certain qualifying requirements for the recently added Cut Inside Evolution.

Overall: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Pace: Maximum 88-rated

Maximum 88-rated Shooting: Maximum 85-rated

Maximum 85-rated Dribbling: Maximum 87-rated

Maximum 87-rated Must be: RW

RW Total Positions : Maximum 3

: Maximum 3 No. of Playstyles: Maximum 9

How to complete this new EA FC 24 Evolution?



Now that we are aware of the requirements, let’s look at the tasks that fans must do in order to evolve their chosen Ultimate Team card. To unlock the newly added Cut Inside Evolution, EA FC 24 fans must complete the three levels of objectives listed below.

Level 1 Challenge

Play five Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 2 Challenge

Win five Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches with the active EVO player.

Win three Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Level 3 Challenge

Win four Rivals or Champions matches with the active EVO player.

Score four goals in Squad Battle matches with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win two Squad Battle matches by scoring at least two goals with the active EVO player on a minimum Semi-Pro setting. Fans can also finish this task by participating in Rivals or Champions matches.

What are the rewards for this EA FC 24 Evolution?

Let’s take a look at the rewards for finishing the Cut Inside Evolution. The chosen card would gain significant stat and overall rating enhancements, as well as a new Playstyle and position as one of the Evolution rewards. Fans will obtain these updates in three sets since there are three levels of tasks to complete.

Level 1 Rewards

Overall +1

Pace +2

Shooting +2

Passing +2

Physical +1

Playstyle Power Shot



Level 2 Rewards

Overall +2

Shooting +4

Passing +2

Physical +1

Weak Foot +1

Level 3 Rewards

Overall +1

Shooting +2

Passing +1

Dribbling +2

Physical + 2

Position CF

What cards should they choose for Cut Insdie Evolution?

Despite the constraints, fans may have access to an amazing pool of eligible players to select the required card for this premium upgrade. The top five Ultimate Team cards for the newly released Cut Inside Evolution are as follows.

Sidi Sane Dynasties (85-rated RW)

(85-rated RW) Dejan Kulusevski Showdown (85-rated RW)

(85-rated RW) Kerolin Nicoli Israel Ferraz Trailblazers (85-rated RM)

(85-rated RM) Chloe Kelly Rare Gold (84-rated RW)

(84-rated RW) Cole Palmer Team of the Week (83-rated CAM)

These are our top five Cut Inside Evolution suggestions, which may or may not correspond to your preferences. That’s all there is to know about EA FC 24 Ultimate Team’s new premium update.