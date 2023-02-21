FIFA 23 Title Update 8 fixes Referee clothing bug: Feb 21, 2023 patch notes

Despite ending its deal with FIFA, EA is hard at work making FIFA 23 as refined as possible. Today, Title Update 8 for the game dropped, fixing a few bugs and issues. The main focus of the update is to fix a few Ultimate Team bugs related to kits and pack openings. According to the patch notes, overall stability should also be improved for PC players. Here’s everything new in the update.

Also read: When is ESL Pro League Season 17 starting? Day one schedule, teams participating, and prize pool

FIFA 23 Title Update 8 full patch notes

The latest Title Update is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (EA App/Origin/Steam/Epic Games Store) versions of FIFA 23.

FIFA Ultimate Team™

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed further instances of referees incorrectly wearing the same kit colors as one of the teams involved in the match.

[PC Only] Addressed a stability issue that could occur when opening packs. This issue was previously listed on the EASF Tracker.



Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

In rare cases, the camera could have incorrectly followed a CPU AI player in VOLTA ARCADE.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some badges, kits, tifos, hair, stadiums, star heads, pre-match scenes, headwear, mascots, stadium themes, tattoos, balls, bundle art, VIP Areas, pitch props, fan flags, and gloves.

Addressed the following issues:

When editing a player, sometimes the height and weight values did not display.

Addressed several stability issues that could occur.

As of now, the patch hasn’t been released on older-gen platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One X/S. If the schedule for previous updates is to be followed, fans can expect the old-gen update within the week.

Also read: What do Stash Houses in GTA Online give you?