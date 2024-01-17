Is Hideo Kojima Planning Something Around the Apple Vision Pro?

Hideo Kojima needs no introduction to the gaming society, as he is one of the most successful game designers. He is responsible for creating popular IPs like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding. Aside from creating masterpiece titles, the Japanese game director is also well-known for being active on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

The 60-year-old often shares tweets related to TV series and movies on X. It is well-known that Kojima is a huge movie enthusiast, and loves to take inspiration for his work. He also loves to invite actors and directors over to his studio, Kojima Productions. However, one thing that the Japanese game director rarely talks about is technology.

APPLE VISION PRO! Feel free to ask any questions! Can’t believe it’s almost here — preorders are happening this Friday at 5am. So far I got to test out scrolling through photos, watching spatial video/photos/panoramas, and watching content in their immersive environments. One… pic.twitter.com/R1of8GZWV1 — iJustine (@ijustine) January 17, 2024

However, fans were surprised when Kojima recently retweeted the tech reviewer iJustine’s tweet about the Apple Vision Pro. She tested the mixed-reality device to scroll through photos, videos, and panoramas, and also watched content in their immersive environments. Hence, it was natural for fans to speculate that Kojima’s re-posting about this gadget could be a hint towards a future collaboration with Apple.

How Hideo Kojima would collaborate with Apple Vision Pro?

Kojima’s retweet has made a lot of his fans speculate about a future collaboration with the Apple Vision Pro. It raises the question of how would the Japanese game designer use this mixed reality equipment in his work. Apple has already started porting famous AAA games to their iPhone devices. Kojima’s 2019-released action game, Death Stranding, is playable on the iPhone 15 Pro.

A lot of games have been getting a VR mode, and it won’t be surprising to see Death Stranding have a similar mode. If Kojima chooses to go the VR way, this mode could be available for the iOS edition of the game, and fans might be able to play it using the new Apple Vision Pro. Kojima is famous for utilizing the latest technology in his games, as he is working with Xbox for the upcoming horror title OD using their cloud gaming technology.

Even if it is not a video game, there is another option that Kojima could be using the Apple Vision Pro for. His 2019-released Death Stranding will be adapted into a movie. Kojima Productions is collaborating with A24 Studio for this movie project. As iJustine suggested, fans might be able to get a unique experience watching the movie via Apple’s mixed-reality headset.