Hideo Kojima Sums Up His Year, Claims Fans Will Have a Lot to Look Forward to in 2024

The year 2023 has finally come to an end, and it has been an eventful one for renowned game director Hideo Kojima. He recently expressed his appreciation for this year and summarized everything that happened to him. He also teased fans about his plans for the year 2024.

The Japanese game director took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share how he has been working throughout this year on multiple future projects. He also highlighted his busy international travel schedule this year, which included attending The Game Awards 2023.

Kojima also talked about various visitors to his studio, Kojima Productions, such as Timothee Chalamet and Game of Thrones Producer D.B. Weiss. 2023 is also significant for the Japanese game director because it marks his 60th birthday. He also shared his latest game, Death Stranding, with over 16 million users.

Hideo Kojima then shared that the upcoming year is going to be even busier than 2023. Fans would have a lot to look forward to in 2024. Finally, he concluded his long tweet by wishing his fans a “Happy New Year.”

What plans does Hideo Kojima have for 2024?

Hideo Kojima highlighted many of his plans in the latest tweet. He announced his upcoming horror title OD, which would feature actors Hunter Schafer and Sophia Lillis. Moreover, he is working with Xbox Game Studio to use their cloud computing technology to develop this game. Fans only got to see a small announcement clip at the TGA 2023, but 2024 might unveil more about the game.

One of the biggest reveals was the teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated Death Stranding 2. In the following year, we might get to know more about this sequel, including a release date. Further talking about Death Stranding, we might also get more information about the movie adaptation. Kojima Production is adapting their 2020-released game into a movie in association with A24.

The Japanese game director also started a podcast on Spotify this year, and he might release more entertaining episodes in 2023. Undoubtedly, 2024 is going to be a more eventful year for fans. However, fans should now welcome 2024 and wait for Kojima to unveil all the surprises he has under the sleeves.

