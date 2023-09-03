Hogwarts Legacy might have a sequel in the works, suggests leaks

Despite it being a busy year for AAA games, Hogwarts Legacy has been a surprise hit of 2023. Likewise, we have great news for fans who cannot have enough of charting their own story through the wizarding world of Harry Potter, as there might be a Sequel in the works.

Hogwarts Legacy was announced through a teaser trailer back in 2020 and although the developers shared no details about the project, fans could not wait to get their hands on a role-playing game set in the Harry Potter Universe. Moreover, all previous Harry Potter games were bland movie tie-ins which naturally made Hogwarts Legacy a massively anticipated game. Unfortunately, the project was stuck in development hell for some time, and even though it faced multiple delays, the final product was definitely worth it!

The game takes players about a hundred years prior to the events of the Harry Potter books and introduces an entirely customizable player character. The developers even swapped ideas with JK Rowling and poured through numerous source materials before coming up with a completely open design of Hogwarts and its neighboring areas. In fact, apart from allowing the player to explore the school grounds and attend classes, one can also visit various shops in Hogsmeade and discover small villages in the Scottish countryside.

Portkey Games are hard at work on a Hogwarts Legacy sequel according to leaks

Portkey Games’ masterpiece was hailed for its impressive world-building and storytelling. While fans loved the way they could interact with other characters in the universe, the entire spell-based combat system was pretty impressive. However, the developers did not have enough time to inculcate Quidditch into the game, and even though they explained this through an in-game event, it left several Potterheads disappointed.

Nevertheless, we might have some exciting news for Hogwarts Legacy fans as renowned leaker, MyTimeToShineHello, posted a Tweet on their X (formerly Twitter) profile, claiming there was new content to look forward to. The leaker, who has provided several accurate leaks in the past mentioned that their sources had confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel was in the works. Still, despite MyTimeToShineHello’s reputation, we urge players to take this with a grain of salt as the news hasn’t been confirmed by the studio.

As for the actual sequel, it is impossible to guess what it might be, although with Hogwarts Legacy coming to Nintendo Switch in November 2023, the developers might be planning on announcing new content then. There is also a chance that this new sequel is the Quidditch DLC that fans have been wanting for ages.

Unfortunately, with no confirmed news as of now, all we can do is wait for an official announcement. In the meantime, you can click here for more gaming news from The SportsRush.