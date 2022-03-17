Hogwarts Legacy: Gameplay revel, Look at in-game creatures, duels and the release date

Take a look at the Gameplay and look and feel of the in-game features for the most anticipated game for Harry Potter fans, Hogwarts Legacy.

Avalanche Softwares, Portkey Games, a Warner Bro’s Games creation Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action role-playing video game set in the late 19th century in the Wizarding World. Taking inspiration from the most famous Harry Potter Books and Movies, Legacy is based on the same world but with a different story.

Giving a chance for the fans to create and live their own story in the fantasy world of Wizarding World. And after a lot of waiting, Avalanche Software has finally given us the release time for Legacy and a peek into the gameplay.

Also Read: ‘How did [Ludwig winning] surprise anybody’, xQc talks about Streamer Awards after massive award snub

Hogwarts Legacy

The initial gameplay shown by Portkey Games is about 20 minutes long giving a peek into the gameplay. But here are the sneak peeks into different in-game visuals.

Hogwart Legacy Creatures

The eye for detailing looks really good going into the initial look at the visuals. Going against Fantascithc beasts in-game will be a lot of fun.

Hogwart Legacy House Common Rooms

New look at house common rooms in Hogwarts Legacy. #StateofPlay pic.twitter.com/zAYK1kNYwl — IGN (@IGN) March 17, 2022

As we all know there are 4 Houses in Hogwarts: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. And we get to see the overall look of the common rooms for each house.

Hogwart Legacy Dueling Gameplay

This game has all the actions you would except being in a Wizarding world. And one of the best ones being Dueling fellow wizards. And here is a peek into the Dualing visuals for legacy.

Also Read: Streamer Awards: Highlights of the most auspicious awards for our Twitch Streamers

Legacy Release Date

Hogwarts Legacy finally has a release window: Holiday 2022. https://t.co/u0cJRyKdCK pic.twitter.com/eS4WeCVZzo — IGN (@IGN) March 17, 2022

Hogwarts-Legacy will release in 2022’s Holidays window. And we will get to know the actual release date in some time.

Legacy is platform friendly, which means it can be played on PC, PS5, XBOX, and more. But we will get to know the required specifications later on.

But one thing we are confident about is that fans are defiantly gonna enjoy and love playing the game.