How good is the Comet Safari in GTA Online?

The new Prize Ride for GTA Online this week is the Pfister Comet Safari. Touted as an offroad version of the standard Comet, the Safari variant comes with a raised ride height and a bunch of exclusive modifications. This week, players can unlock the car for free at the LS Car Meet by placing Top 3 in LS Car Meet Series for three days in a row. Here’s a quick rundown of the car and what it’s capable of.

The Comet Safari is the GTA Online Prize Ride this week (till April 13)

“Is there nothing the Pfister Comet cannot do? If you were a venture capitalist looking for the shortest route to your next midlife crisis, the Comet was your first and only choice. If you wanted something that preserved the classic reek of desperation but added a street-racer twist, the Retro Custom was top of the list. And now, if you’re looking for something to slam around a hairpin bend in three feet of uphill mud, the Comet Safari has got you covered”

— Legendary Motorsport description

Note: Weapon modifications can only be applied at a Vehicle Workshop inside an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center.

Based off of the Porsche 911 930 Group in real life, the Pfister Comet Safari costs $710,000 and comes with a 5-speed gearbox. Designed for offroad conditions, the Comet Safari comes with a lifted suspension, allowing it to transition smoothly across different terrains. When fully maxed out, the Comet Safari posts a maximum top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h), which by offroad car standards is fairly high.

In races, the Comet Safari can keep up with juggernauts like the Tropos Rallye and Obey Omnis. However, the raised suspension also makes it susceptible to flips when hitting bumps and kerbs. What does set it apart though, is the fact that weapons can be attached to it. For $100,000, players can slap on a pair of Mounted Machine Guns to their Comet Safari. These shoot directly ahead and can’t be aimed by the player.

All in all, the Comet Safari is a decent all-rounder that doesn’t excel in any one area. As an offroad car, it’s well suited for offroad races but isn’t particularly fast on tarmac. Those looking for a cheap versatile car can opt to buy it, if not win it at the Car Meet.