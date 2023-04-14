How good is the Karin Boor in GTA Online? Newest off-road vehicle analyzed

Bundled alongside the GTA Online economy rebalance is a brand-new car called the Karin Boor. The new two-door “truck” of sorts is designed to be a light off-road vehicle. While its sports a bunch of crazy customization options, the car’s performance leaves a lot to be desired. However, those not looking for an outright off-road race car will be pleasantly surprised with what the Boor has to offer. Here’s a look at what the Boor can do.

GTA Online finally adds Los Santos Drug Wars DLC car called the Karin Boor

“Can’t decide between a compact and a truck? A coupe or a utility vehicle? A pickup or a passenger car? Why not adopt the twisted lovechild of that sordid sixway? Let “WTF” be the understatement of the century with the cult classic Karin Boor, a versatile off-roader made for the undefinable. It seemed like a mad idea at the time, and the legendary Boor is nothing if not consistent.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description

The Karin Boor is based on the real-life Second Generation Subaru BRAT, a popular “light utility pickup truck” that was sold in Australia and the USA. Much like its real-life counterpart that only weighed around 1,000 kg, the GTA Online version only weighs 930 KG. The two-door car is grouped into the off-road class, but can’t really compete with the best-in-class competition. Coming in at $1,280,000, the Boor isn’t expected to shatter land speed records, and it doesn’t.

The Karin Boor is a fairly slow automobile with unremarkable performance both on and off road. Despite its light weight, what hinders the car is its lack of power and poor brakes. Its acceleration is also very poor with a paltry top speed of just 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h) according to the game files. Despite having an All-Wheel Drivetrain, the Boor is not suited for races, making the Nagasaki Outlaw the better choice for the money. But what the Boor does have, is personality.

The customizations for the Boor are truly wild, featuring an exposed engine, and an exhaust that shoots flames out the top of the car. Those looking for a fun truck for city cruising will love the Boor for its character, easy maneuverability, and great customization options.