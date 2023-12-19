How to Get Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite?

The newly introduced LEGO Fortnite mode introduced the survival adventure genre to this well-known battle royale by Epic Games. The new sandbox gameplay encourages players to find ways to survive the dangers of this new mode.

Like in every survival game, one of the most significant ways to survive in the wild of LEGO Fortnite is farming. One of the crucial ingredients for it is Fertilizers. Everything you need to know about them, including a step-by-step guide to obtaining them, is right here.

What is Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Fertilizers in LEGO Fortnite are the same as those in the real world. This is a crucial resource that fans would require in the game. They can’t use it to make weapons or buildings or to level up the village. The only build that requires Fertilizer to craft is the Garden Plot.

Fans would need the Garden Plot to grow vegetables and fruits by planting the seeds of what they want to grow. So, fertilizers are among the most crucial resources for serving in this new sandbox mode in Fortnite.

A detailed guide on how to find and store fertilizer in Lego Fortnite

Now that we understand the significance of Fertilizer and all its uses, the question is how fans will obtain it in the game. They simply need to follow the steps below.

Players should create a farm of animals, especially chickens, sheep, and cows.

Now, they need to feed vines, fruit, and vegetables to those farm animals.

They should then simply wait for the animals to excrete whatever they ate as fertilizers.

Finally, players can pick up the dropped fertilizer and use it.

That’s all the information players need to know about obtaining Fertilizers in the game. We hope this guide was helpful to players and wish them luck in surviving the LEGO Fortnite.