How to get obsidian in LEGO Fortnite?

LEGO Fortnite is one of three new Fortnite modes introduced by Epic Games recently. This new mode introduces the survival adventure genre to this well-known battle royale. Its sandbox gameplay encourages fans to express their creativity even further.

In this mode, players must construct a village, which requires the creation of multiple objects. It is not surprising that they would require resources for all of their crafting in LEGO Fortnite. Obsidian is one of those resources that fans will often require in the game. So, here is the guide to obtaining this in-game item.

What is Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite and its use?

In this newly introduced LEGO Fortnite mode, obsidian is a valuable resource. Fans will need this to level up their crafting bench to epic. Fans can also use it to make a smelter for copper processing, and then an epic pickaxe to collect important metals in this mode.

Aside from such necessities, Fortnite players, particularly those at higher levels, would require Obsidian or Obsidian Slabs to upgrade their village level.

A detailed guide on how to find Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

Now that we know the importance of Obsidian and all its uses, the question is how would fans get their hands on this crucial in-game resource. So, they would simply have to follow this guide to obtain it.

Fans first need to visit a desert biome, as this resource can only be found in dry caves.

They would need to carry Cool-Headed Charms and Snowberry Shakes. After all, the desert biomes are extremely hot and fans might have to wander for a while.

Finally, fans should look for Shiny Black deposits and then mine them with a Rare or Epic Pickaxe to obtain Obsidian.

That’s all players need to know about how to obtain some Obsidian for crafting in the newly released Fortnite mode.