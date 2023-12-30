How To Make Frostpine Rods in Lego Fortnite

To build items in Lego Fortnite, you’ll require various materials like Frostpine Rods that are spread across the map. Each material in the game has its rarity and can be found in specific biomes like Grasslands, Dry Valley, and Frostlands. Furthermore, you’ll also require unique tools to process these resources and make them usable for building different materials.

If you’ve progressed in Lego Fortnite quite a bit you’ll find yourself requiring materials that have Epic Rarity and Frostpine Rods are one of them. Even though they are rated to be rare, it is not the case, rather they are hard to gather due to the harsh climate in Frostlands in the game.

Did you know building in different biomes will unlock even more blueprints? Build and upgrade a Village Square in each biome to unlock new Builds, Building Parts, Furniture, and Decorations! pic.twitter.com/TgdRjtFapL — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 21, 2023

If you’re facing problems with getting this material, you’ll arrive at the right place as we have created this guide for your ease. From learning more about this building resource and processing it, all will be covered in this very guide.

What are Frostpine Rods in Lego Fortnite?

Frostpine Rods are termed processed crafting materials in Lego Fortnite that can be gathered from Lumber Mills. To gather this item, you have to go to Frostlands and gather Frostpines using an Epic-rated Axe, else you won’t be able to gather them. These trees are found in abundance in the specified biome and can be collected down the line.

Tool up, we’re going on an adventure. pic.twitter.com/R3ybclkFXZ — LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 29, 2023

As mentioned before, gathering this requires higher-level tools, so you need to progress a bit. To make the process simplified, here is a detailed guide on how to gather and create the processed material.

A detailed guide on how to find Frostpine Rods in Lego Fortnite