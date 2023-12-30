How To Make Frostpine Rods in Lego Fortnite
To build items in Lego Fortnite, you’ll require various materials like Frostpine Rods that are spread across the map. Each material in the game has its rarity and can be found in specific biomes like Grasslands, Dry Valley, and Frostlands. Furthermore, you’ll also require unique tools to process these resources and make them usable for building different materials.
If you’ve progressed in Lego Fortnite quite a bit you’ll find yourself requiring materials that have Epic Rarity and Frostpine Rods are one of them. Even though they are rated to be rare, it is not the case, rather they are hard to gather due to the harsh climate in Frostlands in the game.
Did you know building in different biomes will unlock even more blueprints?
Build and upgrade a Village Square in each biome to unlock new Builds, Building Parts, Furniture, and Decorations! pic.twitter.com/TgdRjtFapL
— LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 21, 2023
If you’re facing problems with getting this material, you’ll arrive at the right place as we have created this guide for your ease. From learning more about this building resource and processing it, all will be covered in this very guide.
What are Frostpine Rods in Lego Fortnite?
Frostpine Rods are termed processed crafting materials in Lego Fortnite that can be gathered from Lumber Mills. To gather this item, you have to go to Frostlands and gather Frostpines using an Epic-rated Axe, else you won’t be able to gather them. These trees are found in abundance in the specified biome and can be collected down the line.
Tool up, we’re going on an adventure. pic.twitter.com/R3ybclkFXZ
— LEGO Fortnite (@LEGOFortnite) December 29, 2023
As mentioned before, gathering this requires higher-level tools, so you need to progress a bit. To make the process simplified, here is a detailed guide on how to gather and create the processed material.
A detailed guide on how to find Frostpine Rods in Lego Fortnite
- First off, you’ll require Frostpines to transform them in then Rods using a Lumber Mill. To gather Frostpines can be harvested using Epic Axe, if you don’t have here’s a short disclaimer. For Epic Axe you’ll need a Rare Crafting bench, we have a dedicated guide for upgrading that utility here. Next, you need to gather 3x Copper Bar, which you can get by smelting Copper Ore. Then acquire 3x Knotroot Rod which you can get through processing Knotroot in Lumber Mill.
- Then go to Frostlands Biome and cut down white trees growing there using the Epic Axe. Cutting them will take some time then you’ll get Frostpines in your inventory. Place the collected Frostpines in the Lumber Mill to collect out Frostpine Rods. This process can be automated by using NPCs in your Village, if you have a high-rated Village.
