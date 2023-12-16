There are a variety of wood materials available in LEGO Fortnite and can be refined with Lumber Mill. Most resources in survival have their dual properties which are required for building various items. Wood is core to many things in the game, and makes it an important resource in the title.

Advertisement

There are various types of machinery available in the game, like Gem Cutter, Stone Breaker, and more. You can also assign NPCs to take care of these items too. This will automate the process of making various types of parts without your involvement.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/blivvy86/status/1735077019795194072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

When you start your journey in the survival title, you’re required to make a Lumber Mill right after creating a Crafting Bench. To help you out with your next steps, we have written this guide for your ease and what you can do with this workbench.

What is a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite and what are its uses?

Lumber Mill is a wood-cutting machine in LEGO Fornite that can create various byproducts. Wood is a basic material in the entire game and can be used for different builds. The machinery doesn’t require any upgrade unlike the Crafting Bench, so it is a one-time investment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Forsythiafae/status/1733943980369297464?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is a beginner item and can be built with resources that are abundantly available in the game. Make to sure place machinery under sheds, as they won’t work during rain. Keeping these in mind, let’s learn how to make the workstation in the game.

A detailed guide on how to build a Lumber Mill in LEGO Fortnite

Lumber Mills are easy to make and only require basic materials. It costs 8x Wood and 15x Granite to build this machinery. You find the required materials around grasslands, and can mostly pick them using just hands.

Press ‘Q’ on PC, ‘Circle Button’ on PlayStation, and ‘B’ on Xbox to open the build menu. Under the Utility sub-menu, look for Lumber Mill and select it. Now, you’ll be able to place the object anywhere and start using it after.

What can you make using a Lumber Mill?

Lumber Mill can be used to create planks and rods made out of wooden materials. Most wood resources are common and can be found in abundance. Here are all the things you can build using this workstation in the game:

Advertisement

Plank (Put 1x Wood)

Wooden Rod (Put 1x Wood)

Knotroot Rod (Put 1x Knotroot)

Flexwood Rod (Put 1x Flexwood)

Frostpine Rod (Put 1x Frostpine)

That concludes everything you need to know about Lumber Mill and its use cases. As you progress, you’ll find out other important things like cooking, making dynamites, and keeping yourself warm at night. Moving on to advanced things, you can build a car to farm items and get to places fast. You can also get creative with your builds to show them off on the internet.