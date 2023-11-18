Starlight Erin Moriarty has “newfound respect” for gaming and her The Boys co-star Jack Quaid’s in-game photography skills

The popularity of gaming has increased over the past few years due to the growing interest in video games and esports. Many celebrities have also come to respect the gaming community. “The Boys” superstar Erin Moriarty is among the new gamer crowd.

Erin Moriarty is an American actress. She gained popularity after portraying Starlight on the hit Amazon Prime superhero show The Boys. She recently interviewed with IGN, sharing her thoughts about gaming and how she started respecting it.

“I have recently dipped my toe into the video game world through Call of Duty, which was insane, because Starlight is in it for a little bit. I just think it’s, like it’s quite an art, and I’m so happy to have this, like, later in life introduction to it. No, I have so much respect for it, newfound respect.”



A few months ago, Call of Duty collaborated with The Boys to release three new operators for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s Season 4 Reloaded. Those new operators were none other than The Boys’ superheroes: Homelander, Black Noir, and Starlight. The Starlight bundle was available for 2400 in-game points.

Erin Moriarty is amazed by co-star Jack Quaid’s RDR2 photography

Many might not be aware of virtual photography. It is a unique hobby where one uses photography skills to take video game screenshots. The Boys actor Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in the series, is also interested in virtual photography.

Those who follow Quaid on social media might be aware of his love for video games. He often shares screenshots of the 2016 action-adventure Red Dead Redemption 2. Those shots receive a lot of praise and respect from the fans, including his co-star Moriarty.

“Have you seen he (Jack Quaid) takes like literal photographs of [Red Dead Redemption 2.] Have you seen like, he’s like a photographer in that world. I was like that is next level.”

According to Moriarty, Quaid also helped her get into video games. The Hunger Games actor introduced her to Rockstar Games’ RDR2. It seems even off-stage, Starlight and Hughie have a great relationship. For those who haven’t seen The Boys, Moriarty, and Quaid’s characters are a couple on the Amazon Prime series.

The Boys consists of three seasons, with eight episodes each. This series is based on a comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Further, a fourth season of the series is currently under development. If fans can’t wait, there is a spin-off series, Gen V.