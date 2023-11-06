Superman Henry Cavill’s favorite World of Warcraft set to scale new heights, devs tease a console release at BlizzCon 2023

With the recent announcement at the BlizzCon 2023, there is a possibility for Superman Henry Cavill’s favorite World of Warcraft coming to Xbox.

The BlizzCon is an annual fan convention by Blizzard Entertainment, where they promote the company’s upcoming gaming projects. At this year’s event, the developers shared their plans for World of Warcraft, especially the upcoming Worldsoul Saga. But everyone wanted to know about their plans following the Microsoft acquisition.

There have been many speculations about World of Warcraft coming over to Xbox after the acquisition. With the renowned MMO title Final Fantasy 14 releasing on Xbox in early 2024, the chances for it happening went even higher. Moreover, the executive producer Holly Longdale also teased about it to GamesRadar at the BlizzCon 2023.

“We’ve got these three expansions and we are so excited about them. But, yeah, of course. It would be very insincere to say that we’re not, like… of course we’re talking about that, We are Microsoft now.”

Blizzard Entertainment is currently busy with World of Warcraft: Worldsoul Saga. This upcoming saga has three parts, and the first one, The War Within, is set to release in early 2024. So, Xbox fans might not be getting the console version of the game that soon.

Henry Cavil missed Superman for World of Warcraft fan

World of Warcraft was released in 2004 by Blizzard Entertainment, and the game’s fandom kept growing over the years. Among those millions of fans playing this game is the renowned British actor Henry Cavil.

The 40-year-old is known for his iconic portrayal of the mighty superhero, Superman. But he nearly missed the opportunity to wear the red cape because of World of Warcraft. Cavil talked about being a gamer many times. He was so busy playing this renowned MMO that he missed Zack Snyder’s call for the Superman role.

Cavil also played the titular character in Netflix’s Witcher, which is based on novels that have already had a successful video game adaptation. So, after knowing how big of a gamer and WoW fan Henry Cavil is, his reaction to the game’s possible availability on Xbox would be intriguing.

But fans would have to wait for the actor’s reaction and even play the renowned MMO themselves on the console. After all, the developers didn’t officially announce anything related to it at the BlizzCon 2023.