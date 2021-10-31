ESports

LOL Worlds Semifinal: DWG KIA and EDG move forward to Grand Finals

lol worlds semifinal
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"I'm going to try and Tom Brady this thing": Derrick Rose is set on becoming the NBA's version of Buccaneers quarterback, wants to be an Iron Man
Next Article
"I love logo shots more than normal threes!": Luka Doncic gets hilariously candid about his shot selection after draining an incredible logo three against the Kings