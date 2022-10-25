Gen.G Valorant announce their Roster for VCT 2023

Gen.G Valorant has gotten an All-Korean roster for VCT 2023 as they acquire kiNg, Meteor, Intro, TS, Eko, and Secret.

Quite recently, teams have been looking to complete their rosters as fast as possible before unrestricted free agents join other teams. VCT 2023, which is now called the Ascension League, will only admit teams who are trustworthy. That is why teams like OpTic and V1 did not make it through.

Among these rumors, we also saw that Gen.G had made quite a significant roster change. They are going with an All-Star Korean team that includes kiNg, Meteor, Intro, TS, Eko, and Secret. Let us discuss this in detail. We also have an article covering OpTic Yay joining C9, which is given below.

Gen.G Valorant has an All-Korean roster for VCT 2023



Gen.G tweeted out the following, announcing their roster for the upcoming tournament and commemorating their new beginnings. Along with this new roster, they got two coaches, “Elmapuddy” and “Traumist,” who will be the coaches, while Blank will be the Manager.

Gen.G returns home to its roots by acquiring an All-Korean team. This will improve team communication, along with the team composition being on point. We know each player has a vital role, but the only thing bothering fans is that Gen.G has not had much success in Valorant.

The last time Gen.G competed in a VCT tournament was in 2021 when jcStani was still on the team, and they lost to FaZe 0-2. There are still lots of things Gen.G needed to do to improve during that phase. It will be two years until Gen.G’s return to competition. Fans are hoping they have improved in their strategy and coordination.

However, considering there will be no language barrier between the players, it is expected to perform up to standards for VCT 2023. We will see how this team competes against giants like C9, Sentinels, Fnatic, Team Heretics, and more.

