Is the new Toundra Panthere in GTA Online worth it?

GTA Online is no stranger to new cars and this week, Rockstar has delivered. Taking the Classique Braodway’s place this week, the Toundra Panthere is a sports car placed in the $2 million neighborhood. Based on its price, it is essentially a competitor to the Entity MT and Annis 300R from the Los Santos Drug Wars update. However, as a sports car, does it stack up well against more popular options? Here’s everything about the new Toundra Panthere.

GTA Online gets a new sports car in the Toundra Panthere

“A French lightweight sports car might seem like the automotive equivalent of a slimline cigarette, but don’t let that put you off: This revival of an old classic still packs a killer punch. Stripped to the bone, she’ll get you from zero to sixty faster than it takes a Frenchman to try and sleep with your wife.”

— Legendary Motorsport description

The Toundra Panthere costs $2,170,000 in GTA Online. It belongs to the Sports category and is a two-door coupe. Based on the 2017 Alpine A110, the Panthere is a rear-wheel drive car paired with a 7-speed gearbox and 1,100 KG chassis. The car is fairly light, and despite its RWD drivetrain, it is fairly grippy at high speeds. The Panthere has a top speed of around 120 mph (194 km/hr), which is nothing to scoff at.

Despite having great acceleration and quite a light chassis, the Panthere lacks downforce at low speeds. Due to a lack of traction, the front end tends to oversteer when going flat-out in corners, making it less than ideal for races. However, the car is great for tuners who are looking for extensive customization options. From Louvres to unique liveries, the Panthere has many interchangeable parts that can help it stand out.

In the end, the Panthere is an average sports car that prioritizes style over substance. Performance is mediocre for a $2+ million car but serves as great eye candy when customized right. Those looking for a “value” performance car should look elsewhere (like the Ocelot Pariah) for now.

