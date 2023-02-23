“I don’t get it”: Ludwig reacts to Adin Ross and Jake Lucky controversy

Adin Ross and Jake Lucky’s controversy has become a hot topic. Now, Ludwig has reacted to the whole situation and said he doesn’t understand why Adin had to DM him. While a lot of people have been against Ross showing adult content to his underage audience, they also believe that Lucky is known for being nosey. Here’s Ludwig’s take on the matter.

Also Read: Microsoft signs 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to their platforms

“It’s like when Drake was getting mad at Anthony Fantano” Ludwig reacts to Adin Ross and Jake Lucky controversy

In his latest Mogul Mail video, Ludwig reacted to many things happening in the streaming community. He touched upon a few serious topics like The Guard closing operations and Kick.com. At the end of the video, he reacted to Adin Ross receiving backlash from the audience and Ross’ DM to Lucky. Even before he started narrating his opinion, he seemed disappointed in Ross. He said:

“Look, I’ve met Adin in real life. He is a really nice guy. But sometimes I see the things he does online… And I am like… Adin, that’s a pretty f*cling dumb thing to do”

He continued to narrate the series of events that led to the controversy. He labeled the whole thing as “goofy streamer drama” and said:

“I don’t get it… I don’t know what to do… This seems like a crazy thing to do, in my opinion… Adin… Adin you got this much money bro. It’s like when Drake got mad at Anthony Fantano… What do you mean? Just go to like another tweet in your mansion, and turn off your computer. Why are you getting mad? It’s a tweet.

What was the Jake Lucky-Adin Ross drama all about?

After sharing a clip of him showing porn to his audience, Adin Ross took to my DM’s pic.twitter.com/8QqCZIFceE — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 22, 2023

When Ross was streaming on Kick.com, he flaunted how the platform doesn’t have any Terms of Service and streamed adult content to his audience, a few days after condoning p*rn and calling it poison. Jake called him out via a tweet and Ross was on the receiving end of a lot of backlash.

Adin then slipped into his DMs and said “Keep Yourself Safe.” Regardless of how one chooses to interpret it, the statement is a vaguely veiled threat to the reporter. This again was not really accepted by the people and Ross was heavily criticized.

Also Read: Genshin Impact Dehya leaks: Materials, abilities and what to expect from the character