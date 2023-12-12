LEGO Fortnite is a completely different version of Epic Games’ metaverse and introduces a Minecraft-esque gameplay where one has to gather resources, build, and survive in their own world. Like Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite also has an intricate tier system, and Flexwood is an important resource that lets players take their basic tools and weapons to the next tier in the game. Even though new players might find the resource to be quite elusive, fret not because this article will help you get set up in no time.

Advertisement

Flexwood is an important resource that is required to upgrade villages and even make a few rare tools and weapons. However, it is only found in the desert biome, an area we recommend new players avoid until they have gained some experience. However, if you’re ready to take on the desert and its burning-hot temperatures, here’s everything you need to know about Flexwood.

What is Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite and its use?

A gateway resource in LEGO Fortnite is one of those resources that opens up a whole new tier of items for the player to use. Likewise, Flexwood is a gateway resource that allows the player to craft rare tools and weapons in order to make their journey a little easier. However, if one notices closely, Flexwood has to be converted to Flexwood rods to make weapons, as its unprocessed can only be used to upgrade villages.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, making Flexwood rods is quite easy as players will need to walk up to a Lumber Mill with some Flexwood in their inventory. Once at the building, a recipe will show up allowing them to convert every single Flexwood into a Flexwood rod. Subsequently, once players get their hands on Flexwood rods, they will be able to make a rare recurve crossbow for 8 Flexwood rods and 1 drawstring, the uncommon knight shield for 8 Flexwood rods and 3 cords, and the rare pickaxe for 3 Flexwood rods and 3 sand claws.

A detailed guide on how to find Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

Now that one is aware of Flexwood and its uses, one can agree that it is a must-have resource. Well, here is a step-by-step breakdown of how you can obtain Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KoldKoffee_/status/1733329153728946490?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw