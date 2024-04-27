“I Really Thought It Was the Bills”: Chiefs New WR Xavier Worthy Gets Honest About Receiving the Call From Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs reinforced their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes by drafting the fastest draftee ever WR Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick on the first day of the 2024 NFL draft. While it’s a dream for any rookie to play beside the three-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes, it appears Worthy wasn’t expecting the same.

During a post-draft interview, Xavier Worthy honestly expressed his feelings after the Chiefs selected him. His first reaction was “I really thought it was the [Buffalo] Bills.” The Buffalo Bills held the 28th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but the Chiefs traded up four spots with them to select the Texas wide receiver.

It might have confused Worthy at first, however, when he realized he would be playing for the Chiefs, his excitement soared to another level. Xavier Worthy had wished to be a part of the Chiefs after he broke the NFL Combine record for the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds.

As his wish came true, he showered praises on the Chiefs quarterback. He stated, that Patrick Mahomes not only helps teammates improve but also cares for them, making it a dream for rookies to be guided by him. He stated,

“I mean Patrick Mahomes is itself everybody wanna go play for him. But, I mean, so that’s just like a dream to have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes improvise and get you the ball also how much he cares for the players. So, just being over their would be amazing.”

The Chiefs have been on a mission lately to acquire the fastest wide receivers on their roster. Before drafting Worthy, they also signed a deal with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who ran a 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds in 2019. Now, the addition of two speedy wide receivers will help ease the pressure from the star TE Travis Kelce and WR Rashee Rice.

Excitement Builds as Chiefs Welcome Xavier Worthy to the Team

As the 28th pick was announced it wasn’t just Xavier Worthy and his family that were celebrating. The Chiefs players too were hyped up after the announcement and celebrated the wide receivers selection on X. Patrick Mahomes shared emojis in a series of tweets showing his excitement and welcoming Xavier Worthy.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu reacting to the pick stated, “Worthy down there somewhere, Hollywood down there somewhere, Trav working the sticks and rice and we got pop “

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown wrote, “Ohh yeah we lit”

Chiefs linebacker expressed, “Xavier Worthy down there somewhere”

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season after clinching two consecutive Super Bowl wins. Despite offensive struggles last season, they secured their fourth Lombardi trophy. This season, with a stacked receiver lineup, Mahomes and the team are aiming for a hat-trick.

However, Rashee Rice’s availability is uncertain due to a potential suspension following a high-speed car accident. Nonetheless, a promising young wide receiver stands ready to support and drive the Chiefs’ success.