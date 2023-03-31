Latest Counter-Strike 2 update fixes wallhack commands and smokes

The next iteration of Counter-Strike is nearly here and it’s called Counter-Strike 2. Currently in a limited test phase, CS2 is only in the hands of a few players selected by Valve. This limited test is essentially an extended closed beta that will help squash bugs and refine the overall experience.

While many things like inspect animations remain broken, Valve recently patched a bunch of gameplay issues. From wallhacks to grenade physics, here’s everything the update fixed.

Counter-Strike 2 update prevents HE grenades from affecting smokes through walls

The new butterfly inspect reload spam looks broken as fuck pic.twitter.com/MZoStUnZLE — JoJo (@JosiahCSGO) March 30, 2023

Here are the complete patch notes for the latest update:

NETWORKING

Multiple network traffic optimizations.

Shooting random seeds are now correctly desynchronized between server and client code.

VISUALS

Fixed positions of overhead labels and ping elements at different resolutions.

Fixed halo around enemies to not give away their locations.

Bomb code will now correctly clear when aborting the bomb plant.

Fixed rare inspect animations to be rare and not every anim.

Inspect then reload (“f”, “r”, “f”, “r”) more closely matches CS:GO behavior.

Disabled all development console commands (including “cl_physics_highlight_active 5”).

GAMEPLAY

HE grenades no longer affect smokes through walls.

Disabled collisions between ragdolls.

Players will no longer drop weapons when getting a bonus weapon in Deathmatch.

Trajectory preview for decoy grenades is now correct.

Improved behavior of picking up weapons with the use key.

INPUT SYSTEM

Buy menu and scoreboard now allow movement while they have focus.

Team intro allows voice chat.

Keys will no longer get stuck when opening the steam overlay.

Fixed many cases where user input would get confused.

Multiple actions cannot be bound to one key.

SOUND

Adjustments to smoke grenade sound timing at a distance.

Fixed a bug where flashbang or grenade sound effect would remain if player died while having that sound effect active.

Added dedicated player-only sound when a grenade is correctly jump-thrown.

Fixed chat wheel lines to be restricted to legitimate chat wheel lines that can be configured in game options.

DUST II