League of Legends patch 13.11: New Cosmic skin-line, Champion balances & more

League of Legends patch 13.17 arrives with a lot of cosmic energy, this time around. A selective range of characters will receive custom skins based on the celestial theme. As always, a lot of other gameplay changes will be included in the upcoming update.

Riot Games takes a lot of time to tweak and introduce changes to each of its existing MOBA rosters in League of Legends. Thus, this new update includes various buffs, nerfs, and other tweaks that would improve the quality of gameplay for all.

Highlights suggest multiple Champions will receive buffs and adjustments to improve their presence in the game. However, nerfs are also included for certain characters as they are too powerful. With all that said, let us dive into all the important changes that will be arriving in the game with patch 13.17.

League of Legends patch 13.17: New cosmic skin collection

Before getting into all the detailed parts about buffs and nerfs, let’s look at the new skin-line. The new Champions skin is themed on the cosmos and has its own appealing look. However, these new skins are limited to a few characters only and come at a price of 1350 RP. Here is a list of skins that will arrive with the update:

Cosmic Matriarch Bel’Veth

Cosmic Paladin Nautilus

Cosmic Paladin Sion

Cosmic Paladins Nunu & Willump

Dark Cosmic Erasure Jhin

All these additions will be coming to the title on August 30, 2023, at 13:00 PT or 20:00 UTC.

League of Legends patch 13.17: All Champion balances

Aatrox

Aatrox is known for being weak in team-based situations. However, changes to his passive abilities and the replacement of his W ability to magic from physical makes him more balanced. Additionally, the Champion won’t be able to scale his damage or self-heal properly as well.

Passive – Deathbringer Stance

Passive Duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

W – Infernal Chains

Damage Type : Physical ⇒ Magic

Akshan

Looking at changes to Akshan, his health growth has increased from before. In addition to that, his armor growth has also increased slightly. However, his attack damage has been decreased slightly.

Base Stats

Health Growth : 104 ⇒ 107

Armor Growth : 4.2 ⇒ 4.7

Attack Damage Growth : 3.5 ⇒ 3

Blitzcrank

Blitzcrank is observing improvements in his health and magic resistance with a substantial increase. Moreover, his W ability mana cost is also seeing a decrease as well, while increasing his bonus attack speed. Here’s a detailed look at all the changes being implemented for the character:

Base Stats

Base Health : 633 ⇒ 650

Magic Resistance : 28 ⇒ 32

Base Attack Speed : 0.65 ⇒ 0.625

Attack Speed Ratio : 0.7 ⇒ 0.625

Passive – Mana Barrier

Shield Strength : 15-45% (based on level) of Maximum Mana ⇒ 30% of Maximum Mana

W – Overdrive

Mana Cost : 85 ⇒ 75

Bonus Attack Speed : 30/40/50/60/70% ⇒ 30/43/56/69/82%

E – Power Fist

Bonus Physical Damage : 75% AD (+25% AP) ⇒ 100% AD (+25% AP)

100% AD Mana Cost : 40 ⇒ 25

Bonus Damage to Non-Champions : E no longer deals a bonus 150% AD (+125% AP) to non-champions

R – Static Field

Passive Damage : 50/100/150 (+50% AP) ⇒ 50/100/150 (+50% AP) (+2% Maximum Mana)

Elise

Passive – Spider Queen

Bonus Magic Damage on Basic Attacks : 10/20/30/40 (+20% AP) ⇒ 12/22/32/42 (+20% AP)

On-Hit Healing on Basic Attacks: 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP) ⇒ 6/8/10/12 (+8% AP)

E – Cocoon

Stun Duration: 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2 seconds ⇒ 1.6/1.8/2/2.2/2.4 seconds

Gnar

Q – Boulder Toss (Mega Gnar)

Physical Damage : 25/70/115/160/205 (+140% AD) ⇒ 45/90/135/180/225 (+140% AD)

W – Wallop (Mega Gnar)

Physical Damage : 25/55/85/115/145 (+100% AD) ⇒ 45/75/105/135/165 (+100% AD)

Hecarim

Base Stats

Base Mana : 277 ⇒ 280

Mana Growth : 60 ⇒ 40

Base Mana Regeneration : 6.5 ⇒ 7

Mana Regeneration Growth : 0.6 ⇒ 0.8

Q – Rampage

Mana Cost : 30 at all ranks ⇒ 28/26/24/22/20

W – Spirit of Dread

Mana Cost : 50/60/70/80/90 ⇒ 50/55/60/65/70

Omnivamp : 25% (+2% of 100 bonus AD) of damage dealt ⇒ 20% of damage dealt (Note: this is still post-mitigation damage dealt)

Kayn

W – Blade’s Reach

Physical Damage : 90/135/180/225/270 (+130% bonus AD) ⇒ 85/130/175/220/265 (+110% bonus AD)

Kha’Zix

Q – Taste Their Fear

Physical Damage : 70/95/120/145/170 (+115% bonus AD) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+110% bonus AD)

Kindred

E – Mounting Dread

Physical Damage : 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) (+8% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health) ⇒ 80/100/120/140/160 (+80% bonus AD) ( + 5% (+0.5% per Mark Mark) target’s missing health)

5% Slow : 50% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second ⇒ 30% (+5% per 100 AP) for 1 second

Lux

Base Stats

Base Mana Regeneration : 8 ⇒ 7

Passive – Illumination

Magic Damage : 20-190 (based on level) (+20% AP) ⇒ 30-200 (based on level) (+25% AP)

Q – Light Binding

Cooldown : 11 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

E – Lucent Singularity

Magic Damage : 70/120/170/220/270 (+80% AP) ⇒ 65/115/165/215/265 (+80% AP)

Naafiri

Base Stats

Base Health : 650 ⇒ 635

Passive – We are more

Cooldown : 25-10 (based on level) ⇒ 30-15 (based on level)

Down Doggo : Naafiri’s Packmates will now take 100% bonus damage from melee attacks

Q – Darkin Daggers

Recast Minimum Damage : 35/50/65/80/95 (+70% bonus AD) ⇒ 30/45/60/75/90 (+40% bonus AD)

Recast Maximum Damage : 70/100/130/160/190 (+70% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/90/100/130/180 (+70% bonus AD)

60/90/100/130/180 Recast Heal Amount : 45/65/85/105/125 (+40% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/60/75/90/105 (+40% bonus AD)

E – Eviscerate

Dash Physical Damage : 35/50/65/80/95 (+60% bonus AD) ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% bonus AD)

(+50% bonus AD) Flurry Physical Damage : 65/100/135/170/205 (+90% bonus AD) ⇒ 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bonus AD)

Orianna

Base Stats

Health Growth : 105 ⇒ 110

W – Command: Dissonance

Magic Damage : 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) ⇒ 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP)

Quinn

Base Stats

Health Growth : 99 ⇒ 107

Q – Blinding Assault

Physical Damage : 20/45/70/95/120 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 20/40/60/80/100 (+80/90/100/110/120% AD) (+50% AP)

E – Vault

Physical Damage : 40/70/100/130/160 (+20% bonus AD) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% bonus AD)

Samira

Base Stats

Base Health : 600 ⇒ 630

Tryndamere

Base Stats

Attack Range : 125 ⇒ 175

Attack Damage : 72 ⇒ 68

Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Cards

Magic Damage : 60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+90% AP)

Vex

Q – Mistral Bolt

Magic Damage : 60/105/150/195/240 (+70% AP) ⇒ 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP)

W – Personal Space

Cooldown : 20/18/16/14/12 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Vi

Passive – Blast Shield

Shield Strength : 10% of Vi’s maximum health ⇒ 12% of Vi’s maximum health

W – Denting Blows

Passive Cooldown Reduction : 3 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

E – Relentless Force

Cooldown : 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

R – Cease and Desist

Physical Damage : 150/325/500 (+110% bonus AD) ⇒ 150/275/400 (+90% bonus AD)

Xerath

Base Stats

Base Mana Regeneration : 8 ⇒ 6.85

Passive – Mana Surge

Cooldown Refunded on Unit Kill : 2 seconds ⇒ 2.5 seconds

W – Eye of Destruction

Mana Cost : 70/80/90/100/110 ⇒ 80/90/100/110/120

Xin Zhao

Passive – Determination

Heal on Third Stack : 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+65% AP) ⇒ 3/3.5/4% (levels 1/6/11) (+65% AP) of maximum health

Zoe

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration : 6.5 ⇒ 7.5

E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Magic Resistance Reduction : 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% ⇒ 30% at all ranks

League of Legends patch 13.17: Item changes

Bloodthirster

Engorge Health Requirement for Bonus AD : above 50% health ⇒ above 70% health

Duskblade of Draktharr

More Like the Rest (removed) : Nightstalker passive has been changed to functionally match other untargetable effects. Diskblade will still not block towers.

Slippery, but not Invincible (removed) : No longer makes the owner immune to damage while untargetable.

But still Slippery (new) : Now destroys incoming non-tower projectiles when triggered.

Evenshroud

Coruscation Damage Amplification : 10% ⇒ 7%

Goredrinker

Item Recipe : Ironspike Whip + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Kindlegem ⇒ Ironspike Whip + Phage + Kindlegem (Note: Total cost unchanged)

Phage Health : 300 ⇒ 400

Immortal Shieldbow

Lifeline Shield : 215-500 (levels 11-18) ⇒ 290-500 (levels 11-18)

Spear of Shojin

Item Recipe : Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Kindlegem ⇒ Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Kindlegem

Pickaxe Combine Cost : 100 ⇒ 525 (Note: total item cost is unchanged.)

Attack Damage : 65 ⇒ 60

Health : 350 ⇒ 500

Dragonforce : 8 (+8% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 6 (+6% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions ⇒ 16 (+4% bonus AD) Haste for Melee Champions / 12 (+3% bonus AD) Haste for Ranged Champions (Note: this is a buff before 200 bonus AD.)

Statikk Shiv

Bonus Damage Against Champions : 100-180 (based on level) (+30% AP) ⇒ 100-180 (based on level) (+15% AP)

Stridebreaker

Impatient Dragons (new) : Added a patience bar and leashing range indicator to all dragons.

League of Legends patch 13.17: Full list of ARAM adjustment

BUFFS

Anivia : 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Take

Gnar : 0 Total Attack Speed Increase ⇒ 2.5% Total Attack Speed Increase

Kennen : 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Trundle : 95% Healing Done ⇒ 100% Healing Done

Zilen : 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 10 Ability Haste

NERFS

Brand : 0 Ability Haste ⇒ -10 Ability Haste

Kayle : 103% Damage Taken ⇒ 105% Damage Taken

Maokai : 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Nasus : 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Samira : 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 105% Damage Taken

Tryndamere : 115% Damage Dealt ⇒ 110% Damage Dealt

Vladmir : 100% Healing Done ⇒ 90% Healing Done

Miscellaneous improvements

Fixed a bug that caused Viego to be able to shop on Howling Abyss after using his Passive – Sovereign’s Domination to possess an opponent.

League of Legends patch 13.17: Bugfixes, Quality of Life changes and more

BUGFIXES

Frozen Heart’s snowflake VFX used to show up above non-champions, this won’t be an issue now.

A bug has compelled Heal to not grant movement speed to a healed teammate

Sett’s R ability (The Show Stopper) does not suppress the targets for an extended duration if the knock-up from the ability is blocked by a Spellshield.

Target Dummies used to show up as Unknown in the practice tool, this bug has been fixed now.

Draven’s R ability (Whirling Death) now plays the correct sound effect when it is sent and returned.

Taliyah’s R ability (Weaver’s Wall) animation speed used to play slower than its intended speed, this has been fixed now.

Camillie’s passive ability (Adaptive Defenses) could determine if Neeko is disguised, this has been fixed.

A bug allowed Aery to have vision when it is sent back to base, this has been fixed with the new update.

Sylas’s E ability (Abduct) has issues with Crowd Control for proper duration, this has been fixed.

Twisted Fate’s R ability (Curtain Call) has an issue with eyeball VFX that kept it longer than intended, this has been patched up.

A bug caused wards to turn invisible when pushed back by Epic Monster, this won’t be an issue now.

Champions used to get Oracle Lens when they dashed onto the exact space where a ward is located. This bug has been patched up following this update.

Lucian’s passive ability (Lightslinger) did not trigger because of Font of Life, this bug has been resolved.

Lissandra’s Q ability (Ice Shard) used to get canceled if was Crowd-controlled while casting. This bug won’t be an issue after the 13.17 update.

Quality of Life changes

In-lobby chat window has been revamped to include placeholder texts, fonts, and different colors for improved visibility on the player side.

Players can now access chat when in the lobby by simply pressing the Enter key.

Visual improvements have been added to help better clarification between Role and Role Description.

Performance has been drastically improved when viewing Ranked Ladders in the League Client. Now, the page loads faster than before and players can have a smoother scrolling experience after it loads up.

ARENA BUGFIXES

The Evocation augment did not get affected by summoner spell haste, this has been resolved.

Navori Quickblades’ Mythic Passive did not grant additional Attack damage to Legendary Items, this bug has been dealt with.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeagueOfLegends/status/1692204646235079094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

SKIN BUGFIXES

The Fright Night Nautilus model used to move unintentionally when the Q ability (Dredge Line) was cast, this has been fixed.

Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin did not have a pulsating overlay, this has been resolved.

Dark Cosmic Jhin’s R ability (Curtain Call) and passive ability (Whisper) voice-over lines now play properly after casting.

Project Zed’s lower body used to appear frozen without any motion when attacking and triggering his passive ability. This will likely not happen again and has been fixed.

Dragonslayer Kayle’s Recall ability is used to spawn smoke with a rectangular shape, this won’t happen anymore.

The VFX overlay of PsyOps Sona used to glitch out when the passive ability (Power Cord) was ready. This bug has been fixed for the future.

Cafe Cuties’ Soraka has a problem with Q ability (Starcall) VFX, which didn’t show extra movement speed after hitting an enemy.

The Prestige Immortal Journey Sona HUD icon had a bug where it used the Classic Immortal Journey Sona splash art.

Immortal Journey Kayle’s Scoreboard and Minimap did not show level 11 Classic Kayle Splash Art changes. This bug has been resolved with the following update.

Mecha Kingdom Jax’s E ability (Counter Strike) had an issue with VFX that remained after dodging multiple hits.

Caitlyn’s Pulsefire skin (and chromas) did not show the headshot ready indicator VFX, this bug has been fixed.

Conclusion

League of Legends 13.17 update is mostly focused on making multiple characters balanced for all. Most of these changes are reflected in Blitzcrank, Elise Hecarim, and more. This can likely change their pick rate in the game and help towards more dynamic gameplay. On the other hand, nerfs to Kayn, Naafiri, and other characters might display opposite results.

Additionally, changes to items Goredrinker and Immortal Shieldbow might help it to give more impactful gameplay changes. However, it depends on the players on when they would use these items. Other helpful bug fixes and quality-of-life changes are welcome additions to the MOBA title as well.

This concludes all the changes that will be arriving in League of Legends with patch 13.17. If you liked this article, do give us a follow for further on-time updates. You can also check out similar content from us, by visiting our hub by clicking here.