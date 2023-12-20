When is Steam Winter Sale 2023 starting?

Steam Winter Sale 2023 is the final seasonal discount fest that PC gamers will be getting this year. The online marketplace will put many games on a platter at a much lower price for two weeks. So, mark the dates on your calendar as the event kicks off on December 21, 2023, to grab games to play this Holiday season.

Advertisement

Valve officially posted that the Steam Winter Sale 2023 will be starting on December 21 and last till January 4, 2024. This timing varies from region to region and we have listed them for your ease:

Los Angeles (USA): 10 am PST, December 21, 2023, to 10 am PST, January 4, 2023.

New York (USA) and Quebec (Canada): 1 pm ET, December 21, 2023, to 1 pm ET, January 4, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil): 3 pm BRT, December 21, 2023, to 3 pm BRT, December 21, 2023.

Dublin (UK and Ireland): 6 pm BST, December 21, 2023, to 6 pm BST, January 4, 2023.

Gent (Belgium): 7 pm CEST, December 21, 2023 to 7 pm CEST, December 21.

New Delhi (India): 11:30 pm IST, December 21, 2023, to 11:30 pm IST, January 4, 2023.

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): 2 am MYT, December 22, 2023, to 2 am MYT, January 5, 2023.

Tokyo (Japan): 3 am JST, November 22, 2023, to 3 am JST, January 5, 2023.

Sydney (Australia): 4 am AEST, November 22, 2023, to 4 am AEST, January 5, 2023.

Auckland (New Zealand): 7 pm NZST, November 22, 2023, to 7 pm NZST, January 5, 2023.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

Keep in mind that, all the discounted games during this period will return to their standard pricing at the end of the event. If you miss out on the chance to grab the games during this period, then you have to wait for the next one. Valve hasn’t announced when it will take place, but you can expect a date amid the Spring Season.

Everything to know about Steam Awards, shown during Autumn Sale 2023

As announced last month, Valve had taken nomination voting for their award ceremony on the platform. Steam users will have the full power to vote for their favorite titles released this year across different genres. Steam Winter Sale 2023 will finalize the votes for the five major titles in each category. Players can cast their vote starting December 21, 2023, and the categories and nominated games are as follows:

Game of the Year (Lethal Company, EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Resident Evil 4 Remake)

VR Game of the Year (Ghost of Tabor, F1 23, I Expect You To Die 3, Labyrinthine, and Gorilla Tag)

Labor of Love (Deep Rock Galactic, Apex Legends, Dota 2, Rust, Red Dead Redemption 2)

Best Game on Steam Deck (Hogwarts Legacy, The Outlast Trials, Brotato, Dredge, and Diablo 4)

Better with Friends (Warhammer 40000: Darktide, Lethal Company, Sons of the Forest, Party Animals, and Sunkenland)

Most Innovative Gameplay (Shadow of Doubt, Your Only Move Is HUSTLE, Starfield, Contraband Police, and Remnant 2)

Outstanding Story-Rich Game (Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Jedi Survivor, and Love Is All Around)

Best Game You Suck At (EA Sports FC 24, Overwatch 2, Street Fighter 6, SIFU, and Lords of the Fallen)

Outstanding Visual Style (Atomic Heart, Darkest Dungeon, High on Life, Cocoon, and Inward)

Best Soundtrack (Pizza Tower, Person 5 Tactica, Chants of Sennaar, Hi-Fi Rush, and The Last of Us Part 1)

Sit Back and Relax (Coral Islan, Potion Craft, Train Sim World 4, Dave The Diver, and Cities Skylines 2)

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Steam/status/1737186038479511683?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Valve can take note of the best titles on their web store and host a separate sale event for these. Every voter on the platform is eligible to gain a unique Steam Award Sticker for every category. At the end of voting, players can earn a special badge that will be exclusive to them only.

Casting votes and writing reviews for games also gives players extra experience points (XP). On completion of each task, Steam users will get 100 profile XP, which would level up their account. This doesn’t affect users in any way but still gives a sense of achievement without playing games.

Advertisement

To vote, simply open the Steam on December 21, 2023, and you’ll see the voting screen on the main page. Click on it and you’ll be presented with a new page. Here you’ll find different categories