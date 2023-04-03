Riot Game’s Over the Top April Fools Day Patch Notes Gives Wingman a Gun in Valorant!

Valorant is Riot’s most popular game currently. The developers do a good job of listening to their fan base and developing content based on their likes and dislikes. We see this in the gun buddies, and sprays in battle passes which have hilarious memes for players to enjoy. However, Riot does not stop the fun there. Quite recently, we received an update/patch note exclusively for April Fools Day. We do a little trolling.

Riot Supplies Their Valorant Fan Base with Laughter with Hilarious Patch Notes

We’ve made some major changes to VALORANT. Check out a special edition of our patch notes here: ➡️ https://t.co/R1nD13ot6u pic.twitter.com/KZ8VTjTaiL — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 1, 2023

When you click on the link and open the official website you will see patch notes that will seem completely bizarre and impossible to accommodate in the game. Why? Because if one does incorporate them into the game, people would lose their minds. Let us take a look at what Riot proposed with these patch notes.

Agent Changes

Wingman can now pick up and shoot guns say less—our bestie, Wingman, can now pull up onto the site with an Op

Proximity to Brimstone’s beard adds rapid fire Brim looked us square in the eye and gave us a good firm handshake and we just couldn’t say no



Just by staying near Brimstone’s manly presence, you can now gain a rapid fire to your gun. Talk about a must-have pick! Wingman can now enter for you on-site with a Vandal, you don’t need duelists anymore.

Competitive Updates

VALORANT e-daters in Ranked will automatically be funneled to a dedicated queue where they can only hear one another’s voice comms

E-daters rejoice! Riot is now giving you a dedicated space just for your situationship!

Gameplay Update

Shots fired while in spawn will now shoot into enemy spawn map control is mid anyway

Jett dash is now cooldown based instead of charge based and the cooldown is now set to 0.5 seconds we love Jett and we love cars so we made her dash cooldown 0.5 seconds. Jett boutta pull up skrt skrt



Get ready to cross-map folks with this spawn change. Oh did we mention Jett is now the most overpowered agent in the game?

Map Update

Apparently Breeze is now the only map in Valorant.

Other Hilarious Changes

Suss Teammate Mode: Solo queue with scoreboard and comms turned off

In Game Leads will now get an “aged” effect face filter applied to their Agent

You can now progress the Battlepass on your stationary bike

Use of “VALORANT Accent” in voice comms is now automatically translated

We’ve seen the online banter of which is better: Vandal or Phantom. To make the decision easier, we are removing the Vandal from the shop.

Goodbye Vandal as Phantom is the only superior gun for the game. Although, this is the last time we will be having that debate. These were all the changes for the April Fools Patch Notes. We hope the Brimstone pick rate increases after this patch. Fingers crossed.