Lords of The Fallen gives us a glimpse of the Demon King Adyr at Gamescom 2023

CI Games is all set to improve upon its 2014 offering with 2023’s Lords of the Fallen. The highly-anticipated souls-like RPG, developed in collaboration with Hexworks, raised the bar even higher with a chilling new trailer at Gamescom 2023.

Although CI Games tried their hand at the soulsborne formula back in 2014 with Lords of the Fallen, the game was criticized for having janky combat and being too linear. Yet, the devs refused to give up on their dream, and Hexworks’ creative director Cezar Vîrtosu claimed that 2023’s synonymous RPG would improve upon every aspect and almost present itself as Dark Souls 4.5.

Armed with a detailed character customizer, jaw-dropping graphics, and fluid combat, 2023’s Lords of the Fallen is everything soulsborne fans have been wanting more of since Elden Ring. Besides, with a new story trailer now detailing its lore, it seems like CI Games has finally perfected the formula with their upcoming game. Well, join us as we take a detailed look at the setting players will get to explore a couple of months from today.

Lords of The Fallen’s new extended story trailer leaves fans awestruck

Lords of the Fallen’s Gamescom 2023 trailer provided an in-depth understanding of the game’s lore and even showcased a brand-new area that hasn’t been featured in previous gameplay videos. The trailer opens with a shot of a dark forest as we see a Dark Crusader trying to hide from an unseen enemy. However, the Crusader soon comes face to face with The Lightreaper, one of the endgame bosses, who promptly overpowers and beheads the warrior.

We then get several glimpses of the gameworld ravaged by chaos and suffering as the Demon God Adyr directly addresses the player, asking them to kneel before him. From the looks of it, Lords of the Fallen will feature a tyrannical villain who loves to rule humanity with an iron fist but is driven by a false sense of righteousness. In fact, Adyr even claims he has been wrongly branded a tyrant since he can offer the player as much power as the heart desires.

As Adyr speaks, we get to see a montage of several imposing bosses, with a notable few being Tancred and Reinhold, the Lightreaper and his three-headed dragon mount, as well as Pieta, She of the Blessed Renewal. The trailer even gives us a sneak peek of the new area, which appears to be a massive but partly dilapidated capital city, and we believe players will get to explore it in the late game. Eventually, the narrative wraps with Adyr calling himself a God, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Lords of the Fallen releases for the PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S, and the PC on October 13, 2023. In the meantime, you can click here to learn more about Alan Wake 2’s story, as revealed at Gamescom 2023.