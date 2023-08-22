Alan Wake 2 gets a spooky new trailer at Gamescom 2023

Alan Wake 2 has been highly anticipated by horror fans for almost thirteen years. 2010’s Alan Wake left the story at a cliffhanger, and the new Gamescom 2023 trailer charts out what’s next for the titular author.

The ending of 2010’s horror masterpiece, Alan Wake, left players with numerous unanswered questions on their minds. Although the crime novelist tried his best to fight against the macabre, he was dragged into The Dark Place by evil forces and imprisoned there against his will. The Alan Wake 2 story trailer from Gamescom 2023 sheds some light on Alan’s role in the upcoming game and how he has to fight tooth and nail for survival in his new reality.

Alan Wake 2’s Gamescom 2023 trailer takes us deep into the titular author’s mind

Sam Lake, a writer, and director at Remedy Games, presented the brand-new Alan Wake 2 story trailer at Gamescom 2023. The trailer opens with an introduction to Alan Wake 2, and Sam explains that Alan had been a prisoner in The Dark Place since we last saw him in the first game. Incidentally, The Dark Place is essentially a nightmare realm that exists inside Alan’s mind and often haunts him with his most frightening thoughts.

Since Alan is a native of New York and spent most of his life writing crime fiction there, his Dark Place has taken on a convoluted and horrifying version of the city. Moreover, all the evil he has written about in his books returns to haunt him in this realm, and the trailer shows him fighting against terrifying otherworldly creatures. The Dark Place also brings his most vulnerable moments to the forefront, and the trailer mysteriously reveals that the author might even have a body double, who appears to have a much darker objective.

While the third-person combat and incredible graphics are some of the significant features of the trailer, we are happy to reveal that Alan Wake 2 will use the brilliant light and darkness mechanic introduced in the first game. Moreover, in true Remedy fashion, the story is of the utmost importance, and the game will seamlessly merge in-engine cutscenes, gameplay, and live-action footage simultaneously.

Alan Wake 2 will release for the new-generation consoles and PC on October 27, 2023. In the meantime, you can click here to learn why the game was delayed by ten days even after going gold.