All Lords of the Fallen Starting Classes Available to Players

Lords of the Fallen, a new Soulsborne RPG, is slated for an October 13, 2023, release, and we could not be more excited! CI Games tried their hand at a Soulsborne game back in 2014, and although that received mixed reviews, they are set to improve upon every single mechanic in order to provide players with a brand-new experience.

Advertisement

Seasoned fans of the Soulsborne genre will remember 2014’s Lords of the Fallen and how it tried to bring the Dark Souls formula into the next generation. However, it was criticized for being buggy and overtly linear as opposed to From Software’s masterpieces. Still, CI Games never gave up on their vision for the perfect RPG, and it seems like they might just hit the bullseye with 2023’s Lords of the Fallen.

From the little that is revealed, Lords of the Fallen will put the player in the midst of an intricately designed dark Gothic fantasy world as they battle unworldly foes on a quest to defeat the demon God, Adyr. The game will also take full advantage of current-gen hardware, as players will need to seamlessly switch between Axiom, the world of the living, and Umbral, the world of the dead, to solve puzzles, take on a wider variety of enemies, and slowly unravel the mystery behind the game’s setting. Well, if you are excited like us and have already begun strategizing your journey through the war-torn region of Lords of the Fallen, here is a list of starting classes to take those plans further.

Advertisement

All the starting classes in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen features a total of ten starting classes, out of which nine are available to all players from the get-go. The tenth class has been added as an unlockable for standard editions, while people who purchase the Deluxe Edition can obtain it as a bonus. Moreover, as with all RPGs, choosing the correct starting class is highly essential for an optimal experience since it dictates one’s playstyle and also the kind of builds a player can go for during a playthrough. Thus, without further ado, here are the ten starting classes in Lords of the Fallen.

Blackfeather Ranger

The Blackfeather Ranger hails from the Frozen Wastes and earned a living as a woodsman before taking up a quest against the demon God, Adyr. This starting class depends on its agility and is immensely powerful in long-range combat with a bow. Players should choose the Ranger if they want to dominate the battlefield from afar while also having enough range to land hits on the weak points of each boss. Additionally, a Ranger’s arrows have elemental damage, and players can boost their strength if they want better close-range combat expertise.

The Blackfeather Ranger starts with a Bow, Oak Arrows, Poison Arrows, Axe, Light Shield, and Medium Armor.

Exiled Stalker

The Exiled Stalker is a medieval assassin who wields twin daggers laced with poison. Since this class plays into the definitive RPG rogue archetype, players can make use of its exceptional agility, dexterity, and endurance to string combos together as they perform a deadly dance around their foes. However, while the Exiled Stalker is pretty nimble on his feet, one should keep an eye on his stamina since players can easily get greedy with combos, leaving them open for punishment.

The Exiled Stalker starts with Dual Daggers, Throwing Daggers, Medium Stalker Armor, and Poison salts.

Advertisement

Mournstead Infantry

A soldier who has risen above his fallen comrades for a higher calling, the Mournstead Infantry looks battle-hardened with his rugged helmet and ripped tunic. Like most infantry units, the Mournstead Infantry is armed with a spear with an impressive range which can often keep him out of the reach of enemies. Moreover, he can throw javelins from afar as an added bonus, while players can boost strength and vitality if they are interested in a tank build. This character class is also suited for a mage build, as the base strength and agility offer a solid foundation.

The Mournstead Infantry starts with a Spear, a Light Shield, Heavy Armor, Throwing Javelins, and consumables that heal over time.

Hallowed Knight

The Hallowed Knight presents an impressive sight in his rusty metal armor while being armed with a short sword and a wooden shield. This class is considered to be the easiest for new players as it is pretty versatile and has balanced stats. While most players using the Hallowed Knight would prefer to increase vitality, strength, and endurance in order to increase HP and make the character less encumbered, investing points into radiance also opens the door to a powerful paladin build.

The Hallowed Knight starts with a Short Sword, a Knight Shield, Heavy Armor, Grenades, and consumables that heal over time.

Orian Preacher

A preacher of the Orian church, this character looks quite imposing in his white church robes, wielding a battle hammer and a wooden shield. As one might have guessed from the name, the Orin Preacher is primarily a mage archetype specializing in radiant magic. Naturally, investing points in radiance makes for an impressive support build, and the Preacher is even equipped with a healing spell from the very get-go. Players can also invest a few experience points in strength to turn the Orian Preacher into a mighty paladin.

The Orian Preacher starts wth a Hammer, a Light Shield, a Radiant Catalyst, the Healing Radiance Spell, Light Armor, and a Small Manastone consumable.

Partisan

A lighter version of the Hallowed Knight, the Partisan stands tall in his yellow-green tunic covered in chainmail. Since the Partisan is armed with a flail, it gives his attacks more reach and helps him string better combos together. On top of it, this character has a heavy crossbow in his arsenal and can deal serious damage to a single target from long range. Players looking to get the most out of the Partisan should invest points in agility for better attack damage with the flail, although increasing vitality and endurance also helps makes the early game easier.

The Partisan starts with a Flail, a Knight Shield, a Crossbow, Heavy Armor, and several Unripe Berries, which help with stamina regeneration.

Pyric Cultist

Dressed in tattered robes, a sewn-together hood, and a terrifying mask, the Pyric Cultist offers us a peek into the evil side of things, as this class is believed to be devout followers of the demon God, Adyr. Even though Pyric Cultists are armed with a polearm, they are master pyromancers who excel in both crowd control and dealing severe fire damage to a single target from afar. Moreover, they do not hesitate to put the polearm to good use if the enemies get too close for comfort. Naturally, players going for a pyromancy build should primarily invest points in Infernal, although a healthy amount of endurance is required for more prolonged battles.

The Pyric Cultist starts with a Cultist Staff Polearm, a Rhogar Catalyst, the Infernal Orb Spell, Medium Armor, and a Small Manastone consumable.

Udirangr Warwolf

Armed with a gigantic greatsword, the Udirangr Warwolf makes quite an impression in his leather armor, rugged hand wraps, and wolf-skull headgear. This class falls directly into the berserker or barbarian archetype and depends on incredibly powerful melee combat coupled with equally impressive agility. When playing with this class, players would want to scale strength and vitality in order to keep tanking hits and using massive weapons with high strength requirements. Investing points into endurance is also a good idea, and the Udirangr Warwolf receives Fire Salts as a starting gear, allowing him to set his weapon on fire.

The Udirangr Warwolf starts with a Greatsword, several Throwing Axes, Medium Armor, and Fire Salts.

Condemned

A class suited only for veterans of the souls-borne genre, the Condemned was a lowly prisoner prior to taking up the mantle against the demon God, Adyr. As a result, he is burdened by his torturous past and armed only with throwing rocks and two broken buckets from his jail cell. However, despite being an advanced class with zero equipment or skill advantages, players using the Condemned can branch into any build of their liking early into the game as they can level up faster and not waste even a single skill point on unnecessary stats.

The Condemned starts with a Broken Bucket Melee Weapon, Throwing Rocks, and Light armor.

Dark Crusader

Armed with a longsword and impressively powerful radiant magic, the Dark Crusader cuts a striking figure in his full-black robe and steel armor. Primarily a melee class, the crusader’s heavy armor protects him from most early-game enemies. At the same time, players can keep investing points into radiance to unlock an array of protective spells and make him almost invincible on the field of battle. However, the Dark Crusader is the only locked starting class that unlocks at a later time or is available to players who have purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game.

The Dark Crusader starts with a Crusader Greatsword, Crusader Heavy Armor, and a Rosary Catalyst.

That is all the information we have about the ten starting classes in Lord of the Fallen. Meanwhile, you can click here to learn more about Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, a Souls-like RPG.