Loïs Openda Ultimate Birthday SBC: Steps to Acquire These Cards and the Version We Recommend

As part of the ongoing Ultimate Birthday promotion, not one but two Player SBCs of Lois Openda are currently available in EA FC 24. Fans are now required to decide between the 5-star weak foot and 5-star skill move versions.



The Ultimate Birthday campaign is the new face of FUT Birthday from the FIFA era. This promo celebrates the 15th anniversary of Ultimate Team mode by providing selected player cards with considerable upgrades and new Playstyles+s. Moreover, not just present-day soccer stars but Icons are also included in this campaign.

The stats of the Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday cards

The Belgian striker’s default Ultimate Team card is 82-rated Rare Gold, which fans use as fodder for SBC. He also has an 84-rated Team of the Week, but it also receives a similar treatment to that of the base card. There is an 88-rated UCL Road to the Knockout that many fans have on their primary squads. However, they might swap the RTTK edition for the newly-released and superior 90-rated Ultimate Birthday.

Those looking for a pace demon to lead their attacking line should definetly go for the new 90-rated Openda Ultimate Birthday cards. After all, both cards have 98-Pace along with 87-Shooting and 87-Dribbling. Aside from the same stats, both cards also have the same PlayStyles+: Quick Step and Power Header. These new cards would also provide excellent chemistry links with Belgian and Bundesliga players on the team. However, the only difference between the two player items is that one has a 5-Star Weak Foot while the other has 5-Star Skill Moves.



Steps to get these new special cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The 90-rated Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday cards are exclusively available through their respective Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). For both the new special cards, fans will have to assemble three starting elevens while meeting some requirements.

First, we will look into the SBCs for the Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday card with 5-Star Skill Moves:

Bundesliga

The team should consist of at least one Bundesliga player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 84.

Top Form

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 88.

Now, let’s look at the SBCs for the Lois Openda Ultimate Birthday card with 5-Star Weak Foot:

Bundesliga

The team should consist of at least one Bundesliga player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 85.

86-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 86.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 88.

Fans will need at least 309,000 Ultimate Team coins to buy the necessary cards via Transfer Market to complete either of Lois Openda’s Ultimate Birthday SBCs. Alternatively, fodder cards can be used to lower the required amount of coins. At the same time, they can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and cards if there is a shortage.

Both the cards have the same stats and PlayStyles, so it all comes down to whether one prefers the skill moves or weak foot. We recommend fans go for the 5-star Weak Foot edition, as Openda, being a striker, will have a better advantage if he can score with both feet.

